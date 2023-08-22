Britain is financing an enriched uranium deal to help Ukraine run their nuclear power plants over the winter and further “isolate” Vladimir Putin.

The new arrangement, announced on Wednesday, sees Downing Street guarantee a £192 million loan in an attempt to minimise future blackouts in Ukraine in the months ahead.

It will support more enriched uranium being provided by Urenco, a UK-headquartered company, to Ukraine’s Energoatom, which runs 15 power plants in the country.

The move came after Russian forces deliberately targeted Ukraine’s energy supplies last winter as part of its full-scale invasion.

Grant Shapps, the Energy Security Secretary, made a surprise trip to Ukraine earlier this week where he saw damage to a nuclear power plant from a Russian attack.

Grant Shapps visited Ukraine earlier this week where he saw damage to a nuclear power plant by Russian forces – UK Government/PA Wire

Writing in The Telegraph, he explained why he believed the financial deal will help counter the Russian president, given it will leave Ukraine less reliant on Russian energy sources.

He wrote: “Last winter, Ukrainians stood resilient against a barrage of blackouts, never knowing if the lights would stay on or if they could keep their homes warm in sub-zero temperatures.

“We have supported them on repairs – and today, our actions go a step further, paving the way towards a £192 million nuclear fuel financing agreement.

“This will bolster Ukraine’s energy security by supplying vital fuel for the country’s plants over the coming winter. And it will further isolate Putin, ending their dependence on Russian supplies.

“We should all take pride in the role the UK is playing, not just in helping Ukraine’s military repel Putin’s forces, but also aiding the country’s recovery. Russia has used energy as a weapon of war.”

Westminster has continued to support Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion under successive prime ministers – Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

Given Ukraine’s previous reliance on Russian energy imports, and the Kremlin’s willingness to target energy supplies during the war, Ukraine has faced a major challenge to keep the lights on, with controlled blackouts adopted at points to preserve supplies.

Nuclear power generates more than half of Ukraine’s electricity, but in the past many plants have used Russian-enriched uranium to function, which is now less possible.

The deal will see Urenco widen its provision of enriched uranium to Energoatom, with the pair’s business relationship dating back to 2009.

Boris Schucht, the chief executive of Urenco, said: “We remain deeply concerned about the ongoing developments in Ukraine and our thoughts are with the people suffering as a result of the conflict.

“Since the start of the invasion, we have provided support to our customer, Energoatom, and its employees, and increased our supply of nuclear enrichment services to help provide energy independence and security of supply in Ukraine.”

Mr Shapps also met Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister for restoration – UK Government/PA Wire

He added: “We are actively discussing longer-term supply with Energoatom and are ready to play our part in supporting their future. We have the capacity to meet current demand for uranium enrichment services and options to increase this to provide an enhanced offering globally.

“Collaboration from governments, such in the UK with this agreement, is critical to facilitate this, as well as with customers and the wider nuclear industry, and we will continue to do all we can to play a valuable role.”

Mr Shapps became the latest Cabinet minister to visit Ukraine, following in the footsteps of the Prime Minister; James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary; and Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary.

He met with Petro Kotin, Energoatom’s president, to discuss the deal, as well as Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister for restoration, and German Galushchenko, the country’s energy minister.

There continues to be concerns about Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s largest power plant, which is located in Ukraine and controlled by the Russians.

At points, fears have spiked that the facility’s functioning could be at risk amid reports of deliberate Russian attacks on water supplies that help power the plant. It is unclear if these were an attempt to influence control or genuine attempts at disruption.

Mr Shapps was also one of many politicians who took in Ukrainian refugees following the invasion through the UK Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Mr Shapps wrote of the disruption of the war: “I heard about this terrifying ordeal firsthand from Snezhana Chaykina, her young son Nikita, and his grandmother Hanna, who stayed with my family under the Homes for Ukraine scheme for a year following the invasion.

“They were living in Kyiv when Putin began his indiscriminate bombardment and had to run for cover in a makeshift bomb shelter in the basement of their building as explosions rocked the city.

“I cannot emphasise enough the impact living with this extraordinary family and hearing their story has had on me and my family.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.