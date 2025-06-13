LONDON – Britain will not protect Israel as Iran retaliates against overnight Israeli strikes, the defence editor of the Times newspaper said on X, without citing sources.

In October 2024, when Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel, Britain said two of its fighter jets and an air-to-air refuelling tanker played a part in attempts to prevent further escalation, but that the jets did not engage any targets.

Britain was not involved in Israel’s strikes against Iran overnight and Prime Minister Keir Starmer has urged both sides to use restraint and return to diplomacy.

Britain’s foreign office and Ministry of Defence did not immediately respond to a request for comment on any potential British involvement in protecting Israel. REUTERS

Join ST’s Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.