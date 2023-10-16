With Halloween swiftly approaching, Brits will start getting into the spooky spirit, decorating their houses and planning costume ideas.

Over one in three 18-54-year-olds in the UK believe in paranormal activity such as ghosts, ghouls and spirits.

However, if you’re after a real fright, why not take a trip to one of the UK’s creepiest and most haunted villages?

From a church said to have ‘opened it’s doors to hell’ to corpses allegedly rising from their graves, Britain is home to many places with a reputation for paranormal sightings and even Satan worship.

Stress Free Car Rental has rounded up the eight most paranormal places you can take a road trip to this October, if you dare.

Pluckley, Kent – believed to be home to 12 ghosts

At the top of the list, Pluckley is the UK’s most haunted village, with a reputation of being home to at least twelve ghosts – some people even claim there are more

The list includes the ghost of a Gypsy woman who drowned in a stream, the hanging body of a schoolmaster and a lady who haunts the churchyard of St Nicholas’

At the top of the list, Pluckley is the UK’s most haunted village, with a reputation of being home to at least twelve ghosts – some people even claim there are more.

The list includes the ghost of a Gypsy woman who drowned in a stream, the hanging body of a schoolmaster and a lady who haunts the churchyard of St Nicholas’.

Pluckley’s website states that a phantom coach and horses has been seen in several locations around the village.

Other frightening inhabitants are a man smothered by a wall of clay who drowned at the brickworks and the Lady of Rose Court, who is said to have poisoned herself in despair over a love triangle.

While you’re there, you can visit Dering Woods, also known as the Screaming Woods, reputed to be Britain’s most haunted – allegedly you can hear the screams of all the people who got lost and died there.

Clophill, Bedfordshire – a church with ‘doors to Hell’

Bedfordshire’s Clophill is notorious for it’s alleged hauntings and folklore

The village is home to the 14th-century Church of St Mary’s which was built facing the wrong direction, leaving many to believe that the church opened its doors to Hell

Bedfordshire’s Clophill is notorious for it’s alleged hauntings and folklore.

The village is home to the 14th-century Church of St Mary’s which was built facing the wrong direction, leaving many to believe that the church opened its doors to Hell.

After being abandoned in the 1840s, it was untouched for around 170 years and became a ruin and a hot spot for vandalism.

Supposedly, it also became a spot for black magic and satanic rituals to be performed, according to paranormal investigators, which made the building haunted.

Others speculate it is because it was built on top of an ancient leaper colony where those infected, as well as those suffering from the plague, were left to die.

There have been multiple instances of the graveyards being attacked and desecrated in rumoured dark mass, meaning the location is a favourite for paranormal investigators.

Wharram Percy, Yorkshire – where corpses ‘rose from their graves’

Wharram Percy is a deserted medieval village in North Yorkshire, believed to have been abandoned since the 16th century

Ancient human bones excavated from the village show the people were burnt, mutilated, and dismembered – knife marks were also found on 137 bones

Wharram Percy is a deserted medieval village in North Yorkshire, believed to have been abandoned since the 16th century.

Ancient human bones excavated from the village show the people were burnt, mutilated, and dismembered – knife marks were also found on 137 bones.

Experts believe this is evidence of the villagers trying to stop corpses from rising from their graves and assaulting the living.

Reserach conducted by Historic England and Southampton University claimed it was the first evidence of ancient practices to stop ‘corpses rising from their graves, spreading disease and assaulting the living’.

Some ghost enthusiasts believe zombies or vampires could have once a threat in the bustling Wharram Percy settlement.

Samlesbury, Lancashire – home to the ghost of the White Lady

The village in Lancashire is home to Samlesbury Hall, a haunted and historic house known as one of the most haunted locations in Britain

It has a ghostly reputation notorious amongst paranormal enthusiasts – according to it’s website, a slap to the back of the head, uncomfortable feelings by wedding guests and a shadow passing have all been reported

The village in Lancashire is home to Samlesbury Hall, a haunted and historic house known as one of the most haunted locations in Britain.

It has a ghostly reputation notorious amongst paranormal enthusiasts – according to it’s website, a slap to the back of the head, uncomfortable feelings by wedding guests and a shadow passing have all been reported.

The most famous resident spirit is the legendary White Lady, Dorothy Southworth who died of a broken heart and has since been seen on many occasions within the Hall and grounds.

A murdered and decapitated priest and witch trials are also part of the Hall’s terrifying history.

Roslin, Scotland – rumoured to be home to the Holy Grail

Scottish villiage Roslin is home to the 500-year-old Rosslyn Chapel which is said to be haunted by several spirits

There are rumours that the chapel’s original crypt, which has been sealed off for years, is home to the Holy Grail, and the mummified head of Jesus Christ

Scottish villiage Roslin is home to the 500-year-old Rosslyn Chapel which is said to be haunted by several spirits.

There are rumours that the chapel’s original crypt, which has been sealed off for years, is home to the Holy Grail, and the mummified head of Jesus Christ.

Aside from supposedly storing the head of the Son of God, there are stories of many spirits lurking in and around the chapel including a knight riding on horseback and a mysterious lady in white.

Some say that as you approach the crypt you can feel a chill wind, even on a warm summers day.

Lawers, Scotland – haunted by a seventh century seer

Next up on the chilling list is the village of Lawers in Scotland, which is also abandoned

A 17th-century seer known as the Lady of Lawers supposedly still lurks among the ruins, where she was buried

Next up on the chilling list is the village of Lawers in Scotland, which is also abandoned.

However, a 17th-century seer known as the Lady of Lawers supposedly still lurks among the ruins, where she was buried.

She is said to have made many supernatural predictions, including ominously forecasting multiple deaths, which would later become true.

One was that the village church would collapse when a nearby ash tree reached the height of its spire.

When this happened, the church was badly damaged by a thunderstorm and was never used again.

The Lady of Lawers also appeared to predict the coming of the railways by saying that what she called ‘fire-coaches’ would cross the Pass of Drumochter – as trains do today.

Tintern, Wales – evidence of satanic rituals and haunted by ghostly monks

Tintern village in Wye Valley is home to the old church of St Mary’s where early monks used to live

That’s until a fire swept through it causing it to become derelict – to this day, it is still said to be haunted by ghostly monks

Tintern village in Wye Valley is home to the old church of St Mary’s where early monks used to live.

That’s until a fire swept through it causing it to become derelict – to this day, it is still said to be haunted by ghostly monks.

Shadowy figures have frequently been spotted in the churchyard and there has been evidence of satanic rituals in the church ruins.

In 2021, mystery medieval tunnels near the 12th century abbey were accidentally uncovered by workmen moving an electricity pole.

The site has been famously visited by poets such as Thomas Grey, William Wordsworth, and Allen Ginsberg and painters Gainsborough, Girtin and Tuner.

Ballygally, Northern Ireland – home to the ghost of a tormented mother

Northern Ireland’s Ballygally lies on the Antrim coast and is home to the ghostly Ballygally Castle

It’s spooky residents include Lady Isabella Shaw who has supposedly been haunting the castle grounds for over 400 years

Northern Ireland’s Ballygally lies on the Antrim coast and is home to the ghostly Ballygally Castle.

It’s spooky residents include Lady Isabella Shaw who has supposedly been haunting the castle grounds for over 400 years.

The castle is now part of the Hastings Hotel group – their website warns guests of Lady Shaw: ‘After giving birth to a daughter, she fell out of favour with her husband Lord James Shaw.

‘He took the baby from her and locked her in a small room at the top with a turret.

‘Starving and tormented by her baby’s cries, Isabella tried to escape through a window but fell to her death on the rocks below.

‘Apparently she still wanders the hotel corridors at night knocking on doors, perhaps still searching for her little girl.’