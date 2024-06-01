Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist The Dark Hero, who performed opera while dressed as Batman, finally revealed his true identity on Saturday.

The singer, who failed to make the final, took to Instagram to unveil himself as British-Ukrainian Yuriy Yurchuk, just hours after being cut off by hosts Ant and Dec while sharing support for his war-torn homeland.

Yuriy describes himself as an international Opera Singer and Baritone who’s based in London and has performed around the world including for the British Royal family.

The singer shared a clip of himself singing in his Batman costume and draped in a Ukrainian flag with the caption: ‘I’ve got two words that I want you all to remember…. I’m Batman’.

According to his personal website Yuriy has performed with the Kyiv National Opera, National Theatre Tokyo and the Royal Danish Opera in Copenhagen.

Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist The Dark Hero, who performed opera while dressed as Batman, finally revealed his true identity on Saturday

The singer, who failed to make the final, took to Instagram to reveal himself as British-Ukrainian Yuriy Yurchuk

Yuriy describes himself as an international Opera Singer and Baritone who’s based in London, having performed around the world including for the British Royal family (pictured on BGT)

The singer has shared numerous posts against the Russian invasion of Ukraine and even visited Downing Street to raise awareness in 2022.

It comes after the last live semi-finals were thrown into chaos when Yuriy stopped the show mid broadcast.

The singer, who sung Let It Go from Disney’s Frozen, received positive feedback from the judges before he spoke to the camera.

Saying: ‘My heart goes to the people of Ukraine tonight’ before the camera quickly cut back to hosts Ant and Dec who thanked him exit music was swiftly played.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 with thousands of soldiers and civilians killed in brutal warfare – the likes of which has not been seen in Europe since the end of the Second World War, almost 80 years ago.

Despite impressing the judges The Dark Night failed to make it through the final, with comedian Alex Mitchell and magician Trixy bagging the two final spots.

As Ant and Dec announced the results it was primary school teacher Alex who had garnered the most public votes as he headed straight into the final.

Alex, who has autism and Tourette’s, left the judges in fits of laughter with his stand up routine before thanking the BGT platform for giving people like him a place on the stage.

It came just hours after after being cut off by hosts (L-R) Ant and Dec while sharing support for his war-torn homeland

The singer shared a clip of himself singing in his Batman costume and draped in a Ukrainian flag

He captioned the post: ‘I’ve got two words that I want you all to remember…. I’m Batman’.

According to his personal website he’s performed with the Kyiv National Opera, National Theatre Tokyo and the Royal Danish Opera in Copenhagen (pictured meeting King Charles)

The singer has shared numerous posts against the Russian invasion of Ukraine and even visited Downing Street to raise awareness in 2022

Meanwhile, it was between Trixy and Denise and Stefan, a blind couple who sing and play the piano respectively, for the last space in the final.

As it went to the judges vote, Bruno chose to save Denise and Stefan, before Alesha then opted for Trixy to balance out the vote as she described the decision as a ‘nightmare’.

However instead of taking it to a split decision, as it has been most night’s this week, both Amanda and Simon opted to save Trixy.

The magician blew the judges’ minds with his incredible trick as he asked the judges for a series of random numbers, which when added together resulted in the exact date and time of his performance.

Heading home after falling at the final hurdle, Denise and Stefan were visibly upset as they thanked the judges for the opportunity.

It comes after the last live semi-finals were thrown into chaos when Yuriy stopped the show mid broadcast

Saying: ‘My heart goes to the people of Ukraine tonight’ before the camera quickly cut back to hosts Ant and Dec who thanked him exit music was swiftly played

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 with thousands of soldiers and civilians killed in brutal warfare – the likes of which has not been seen in Europe since the end of the Second World War , almost 80 years ago (Mala Danylivka in Ukraine pictured this month following missile attack)

Hoping for the wildcard, which sees one act of the judges choosing return for a last chance spot in the final, Stefan said: ‘Hopefully we get the wildcard, but if not thanks you very much’.

Fans are also hoping the couple receive the wildcard, as they took to Twitter to share their disappointment they hadn’t made it through.

They wrote: ‘Denise and Stefan were criminally robbed. They were incredible both times #BGT’; ‘My original (and still because of potential wildcard) favourites Denise & Stefan are out? What a farce’.

‘#bgt hopefully Denise, stefan get a wildcard and win it!! Cowell obviously thought they were a treat to Sidney Christmas who he wants to win!!!’

‘Denise and Stefan were the standout act tonight for me. They deserve the wildcard’; ‘stefan & denise for the wildcard nobody more deserving!’; ‘Denise and Stefan are amazing bring them back’.

Despite impressing the judges The Dark Night failed to make it through the final, with comedian Alex Mitchell (L) and magician Trixy (R) bagging the two final spots

Heading home after falling at the final hurdle, Denise and Stefan were visibly upset as they thanked the judges for the opportunity

Alex appeared in great spirit following him bagging a spot in the final

He was spotted leaving the venue with a female companion

Dance troupe Cyberagent legit left in their sparkly silver costumes

They flashed smiles despite failing to make it to the final

The gang were in high spirits

The Messoudi Brothers were also spotted heading home

Others were delighted for Alex as they wrote: ‘Alex has to be in the final. Just one of the most likeable guys – definitely most likeable all week’.

‘Loved his act. Funny, amusing and thought provoking actually. AlexMitchell demonstrating that his disability is in fact his superpower’.

However others were less than impressed with the decision as they added: ‘Probably the best show of the week with the worst top three’; ‘What the hell, Alex did not deserve that at all, he wasn’t funny one bit’.