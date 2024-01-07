Britain’s oldest working male stripper is revealing exciting tales from his 38-year career in a new memoir – including a bizarre performance at a woman’s funeral, needing to get a tetanus jab after being bitten on the bum and a brush with the Russian mafia in the 90s.

Mike Stratton, 55, from Wigan, Manchester, started taking clothes off for money as a jobless teenager in 1986 – and is vowing to carry on performing because ‘the adrenaline buzz you get is incredible’.

‘You can’t beat going on stage,’ said the performer, who now runs his own stripper agency. ‘I think that’s kept me young.’

‘I call adrenaline a “youth drug”,’ the star – whose solo stage name is ‘The Hustler’ – added. ‘If you met and talked to me, you wouldn’t think I was a 55-year-old man. In my head, I’m still 25 and I’ll do my best to act it.’

But the stripper, who is now a father-of-three, admitted he does have boundaries when it comes to the ages of his clients now.

Britain’s oldest working male stripper is revealing exciting tales from his 38-year career in a new memoir

‘These days, when my agent phones me up and says “Do you want to do this birthday gram?” I’ll ask “How old is she?”,’ he explained.

‘If they’re under 25, I’ll say “Listen, that’s a bit young for me.” But I’m all over the pensioners. They love me. To anybody over 50, I’m like catnip.’

Mike first got into stripping while looking for jobs just after leaving school.

He came across an advert asking for male ‘kiss-o-gram’ models and bagged the role after impressing his ‘seedy looking’ first boss when he was just 18.

The young performer then spent nine months as an Ibiza party rep in the late 1980s before returning to the UK and going on to join the legendary Dreamboys troupe in London.

A decade later, he had founded his own group called The X-men, with frenzied women going wild for the lads as they toured the UK and Europe.

Mike recalled one specific incident in South Wales where an affectionate fan even bit him on the bottom and drew blood.

‘I always said I wanted to be in Take That, but I ended up in the Dreamboys,’ he joked.

Mike Stratton, 55, from Wigan, Manchester, started taking clothes off for money as a jobless teenager in 1986 – and is vowing to carry on performing because ‘the adrenaline buzz you get is incredible’. Pictured in 2008, at a Manchester social club

Mike first got into stripping while looking for jobs just after leaving school. He came across an advert asking for male ‘kiss-o-gram’ models and bagged the role after impressing his ‘seedy looking’ first boss when he was just 18

The young performer then spent nine months as an Ibiza party rep in the late 1980s before returning to the UK and going on to join the legendary Dreamboys troupe in London

‘Several times in the early days, when we were one of the only groups doing it in the country, we had to be rescued by doormen and ferried out the back exit.

‘I was once stood there having a picture taken and all of a sudden I had this mad pain in my bum. Turned around and there was a girl on her knees. She’d bit my bum.

‘She drew blood and I had to go and have a tetanus shot.’

Mike even still has scars on his back, from where he’s been scratched.

‘I don’t know what is with women,’ he added. ‘But they seem to want a piece of you.’

In his most bizarre booking, the stripper and his troupe performed a Full Monty dance routine to Donna Summer’s Hot Stuff – next to a woman’s coffin – in 2006.

They were asked to fulfil the woman’s last wish to re-enact the iconic dole queue routine from the cult classic film in front of 250 stunned mourners – and after a smattering of applause, he says the raunchy dancers hot-tailed it out of the church and drove home in silence.

‘At the church, I said to her son, “So everybody knows this is happening?” He went, “Oh no, there’s only a couple of us who know.” I said, “You’re joking!”,’ Mike revealed.

‘People were crying, saying what a wonderful person she was. Then her son got up and said: “She had a great sense of humour, as you’re about to find out.”‘

He says people were ‘gobsmacked’.

‘Normally, when we finish a show we’re all buzzing and chatting about it,’ Mike said. ‘But we all just sat there in silence on the motorway, driving home traumatised.’

In his most bizarre booking, the stripper and his troupe performed a Full Monty dance routine to Donna Summer’s Hot Stuff – next to a woman’s coffin – in 2006

In one of his more intense jobs, he even had an encounter with the Russian Mafia for a job in St Petersburg in 1996.

‘We didn’t know – we just got a gig off an agent in this country,’ the performer revealed.

‘We were doing the Friday and Saturday night – it was like “Ladies’ weekend”.

‘The first night, we were backstage, and we were spying through the curtain. All these women were coming in dressed in 1950s Audrey Hepburn-style ball gowns.

‘I was like “What’s going on here?” We did the show. It was a little bit weird but alright. But turns out that all the girls worked for the mafia.’

‘They were “ladies of the night”,’ Mike revealed. ‘We were there as a treat. When we came back, we told the agent off for letting us work for the mafia without us knowing.’

And the happily married stripper says his wife, Donna, 52, even has a special trick to help the troupe bring in tips.

In one of his more intense jobs, he even had an encounter with the Russian Mafia for a job in St Petersburg in 1996

‘Sometimes my wife would turn up at the gig, and I’d say, alright, when I’m doing this part of the show, put your hand up in the air with £5,’ he explained.

‘She’d do that and we’d all jump on her and do loads of stuff. And then they’d all have their fivers up in the air.

‘It was like a shield bidder in an auction at a market, where the first bid gets other people bidding. It was a little cheeky way of making extra money.’

Besides his career in stripping, Mike has also incredibly managed to make £70,000 by going on dozens of TV game shows – from The Weakest Link to Bullseye – and has penned a book about this experience, titled How To Get on Game Shows and Win £1000’s: Confessions of a Game Show Addict.

Mike is also working on a new tell-all memoir titled, ‘My Life as a Male Stripper’.