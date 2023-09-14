British actor and campaigner Maddy Anholt has died aged 35, her family has said.

Anholt died of a “rare and aggressive form of brain cancer” yesterday, according to a post on her GoFundMe page.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the death of Maddy Anholt, our beloved daughter, sister, twin, friend, wife and mother, who left this world on Wednesday 13th September, aged 35,” said the post, which was signed Cathy, Laurence, Claire, Tom and Ben.

“You may know that shortly after the birth of her incredible daughter Opal last year, Maddy was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer. She handled the ensuing surgery and treatment with astonishing grace and courage, accompanied every step of the way by her family and devoted husband, Ben. She spent her final weeks at her parents’ home, Sunflower House, bathed in love and calm, and with the sounds of nature all around.”

The post said that she had “accomplished so much” during her “short life,” including being a marathon-runner, actor, speaker and an Ambassador for Women’s Aid.

Anholt acted in shows for a number of broadcasters including BBC comedy Jerk and ITV’s The Emily Atack Show. She on podcast series Sketchtopia and short film Kelly, in which she co-starred with Scroobius Pip.

Anholt’s GoFundMe page asked people to send a donation to Women’s Aid, her favorite charity.