



A leading bank is to close the bank accounts of all British expats in a decision which could leave some customers unable to access their pensions or savings. Barclays Bank said British people living overseas would no longer be able to hold a Barclays UK current or savings account. This follows a review of the bank’s international offerings which it started in 2021. Following the decision, it has now written to affected customers giving them six months to react to the decision. Wealthy expats reportedly have the option of opening a global account with Barclays, but they need to keep at least £100,000 in the account to avoid a monthly charge of £40.

In a statement, a Barclays spokesperson said UK products are designed for customers living in Britain. In response, the Financial Conduct Authority said Barclay’s decision was a commercial one and that banks are allowed to set their own rules on customers. Several customers have already expressed outrage at the decision including Professor David Barker, 89, who moved from London to Australia in 1988. Professor Barker was shocked when he and his wife received a letter from Barclays in April. He was told that they would be able to re-register at their daughter’s UK address.

However, earlier this week he received a phone call explaining that the advice he had been given was wrong and his account would be closed. He told the Telegraph: “They seem absolutely determined to get rid of our account. “We are concerned about the way Barclays is handling it. I couldn’t believe that we would get a cold call telling us we would be debanked.” He added that the account was the basis of the family finances and that they had to move all the money out of their accounts by November 24.

According to data, there are more than one million Britons currently living in Australia. The move from Barclays follows similar actions by rival banks. In 2021, Lloyds Banking Group told 13,000 expats based in Europe that their accounts in Britain would be closed. Under the changes, people with cash ISAs and fixed-rate bonds would be able to keep their accounts if they lived in Slovakia, the Netherlands, Italy, or Estonia. The same rule applies to loan and mortgage holders in the UK wing of the bank, but some existing home loan customers won’t be able to remortgage after the end of their current term.