Police have discovered the body of a British hiker near a mountain trail in the Swiss Alps three months after he went missing three months ago.

Aidan Roche, 29, was hiking on his own in the famous Grindelwald area of Switzerland when he was last heard from on June 22, two days before he was due to fly back to the UK.

Swiss police have now found a body, which Aidan’s anguished family claim to be his, after launching a search for the chemical engineer from Middlesborough.

Earlier this year, the force and the mountain rescue service reportedly stopped their search for the experienced hiker, said to be about 6ft 2ins and 13st, claiming that they had ‘exhausted every option’ and had had no new evidence of his whereabouts.

Aidan, who was hiking in the area on the twelfth day of a two-week trip, is believed to have been walking back to his caravan near the village of Grindelvald after visiting a glacier on June 22 when he disappeared.

Last month, his anguished family and friends released footage from his trip taken on the day he went missing in an effort to identify those he was with before he disappeared.

In the video Aidan pans around the scenic mountainous area before a woman sitting on a bench appears in the background. His family hoped the hiker could be identified and give information about Aidan’s movements.

At the time, Aidan’s brother Connor Roche, 32, said: ‘We’re all missing Aidan so much – we just need him to come home.

‘The hardest thing that me and my family are dealing with is the unknown.’

But it has now emerged that Aiden’s body has been found on the trail.

Aidan, from Middlesbrough, is a chemical engineer and an experienced hiker

His campervan was found at a campsite and has now been returned to the UK

Friends and family had began messaging each other after they didn’t hear anything from Aidan, then created a group chat because they were so worried.

None of them had heard from Aidan since an hour after he sent them videos of the area that he was hiking in on day he went missing.

Connor and Aidan’s other brother Niall, 31, had walked the trail he was last seen on several times and a fundraiser has already raised more than £30,000.

Aidan’s campervan was found at a campsite and has now been returned to the UK.