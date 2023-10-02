Last week, we reported that police had been called to the home of the singer Britney Spears after she posted a disturbing video to Instagram of herself dancing with knives. Now, Spears is firing back by blasting police publicly.

Britney Spears posted a video dancing with two large kitchen knives: “I started playing in the kitchen with knives today 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!” pic.twitter.com/JSNCwfCJhE — BreatheHeavy (@breatheheavycom) September 26, 2023

Spears Slams Police

Fox News confirmed that officers with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department visited Spears’ home last Wednesday to perform a welfare check on her.

“So unacceptable for cops to listen to random fans and come in to my home unwarranted … Jesus Christ … can I make calls and make others feel threatened in your home ???” wrote Spears, 41. “The officers came to my home and said they would not leave until they spoke to me as people did 4 minute performances with knives. I am getting an apology. I’ve been bullied in my home for so long now…ITS ENOUGH!”

“Don’t talk about it, come on, let’s DO !!!” she continued. “As my mom does the silent treatment when paps ask questions about her own daughter as if I’m in the wrong…nope it’s an old game. People need to be responsible for their actions! It’s about power for cops.”

Police Called To Spears’ Home

This comes after officers with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department conducted a welfare check at Spears’ home in California on Wednesday amidst concerns over her knives video. Officers ultimately cleared the call without incident after establishing from two independent sources that Spears was not in any danger physically or emotionally.

Concern for Spears’ wellbeing was first flagged to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department by a member of the LAPD Smart Team, which deals with mental health calls.

Spears had captioned the initial dancing video by writing, “I started playing in the kitchen with knives today !!! Don’t worry they are NOT real knives !!!! Halloween is soon.”

However, fans were skeptical about this, as the knives made the typical clanking sound when Spears hit them together.

“Lighten up about the knives I’m copying Shakira !!!” she tried to clarify.

Spears later doubled down on this by posting another video of her dancing with knives, this time while wearing a white cropped top and pink bikini bottoms.

“I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA,” Spears explained. “These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police.”

“I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by !!!” she added. “Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks.”

Police Previously Called To Spears’ Home

This isn’t the first time this year that Spears has had police come to her home to check on her. Back in January, she lashed out at her fans for invading her privacy after police were called to her home.

“As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls,” she said. “I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded.”

Spears went on to claim that police never entered her house and instead “left immediately” after they realized there was “no issue” upon arrival.

“This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media,” she lamented.

Britney Spears visited by police for a wellness check. pic.twitter.com/umUzLamo18 — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) September 29, 2023

It's become very clear that there is something very wrong with Spears.