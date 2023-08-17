Britney Spears’ estranged husband Sam Asghari has broken his silence following the news that he is filing for divorce from his estranged wife.

In a statement to his Instagram account on Thursday, the actor, 29, wrote: ‘After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together.’

He continued: ‘We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always,’ adding: ‘S**t happens.’

‘Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.’

Insiders on Thursday told TMZ that Asghari had suspected the Grammy-winning singer had cheated on him with a staffer at the Southern California home they shared, and that video footage shot on the property implicates Spears in being unfaithful.

Asghari was suspicious that the Womanizer vocalist – described by sources as being in ‘a fragile and hyper-sexualized state’ – had also asked a staffer to film her while she was naked.

Spears’ alleged behavior was described by a source to the outlet as risky ‘to her own safety;’ and that her infidelity was what persuaded Asghari to move forward in his divorce filing.

The latest update comes amid reports the Toxic singer, 41, got physical with Asghari several times and once gave him a black eye as he slept.

Asghari reportedly told friends that the pop princess would attack him during their seven years together, sources told TMZ, adding there were numerous fights where security had to step in between the pair.

The model was reportedly left stunned after his then-wife started punching him as he was sleeping in their bed. He was pictured with bruising on his arms and face earlier this year, with sources saying the dates coincide with the alleged attack.

Sources claim that Asghari was concerned with the Toxic star’s fascination with knives, which were littered across the singer’s $11.8 million home in Thousand Oaks, California.

One told TMZ that Britney was ‘was paranoid someone was going to get her, and she needed the knives as protection.’

The star is also accused of ‘flying off the handle’ at the smallest things, which left Asghari terrified.

The latest details in the split come after DailyMail.com revealed that their relationship had descended into a dark and desperate state in the final weeks of their union.

Sources revealed how Asghari thought he could ‘save her’, only to realize after 13 months of marriage that here may well be no chance of ever ‘saving Britney.’

‘The reality of life with Britney was that it was not fun and it’s not a surprise at all that the marriage didn’t last,’ the insider shared.

Asghari cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ when he filed for divorce from the singer – as sources claim that he felt he couldn’t leave Spears alone.

According to court docs, Asghari is asking the multi-millionaire for spousal support and to cover his attorneys fees.

DailyMail.com has reached out to representatives for Britney for comment.

Asghari’s lawyer Neal Hersh said that their finances need to be determined — despite the couple having an ‘iron clad’ prenup in place that protects the singer’s premarital assets.

The prenup stated that he was entitled to ‘$1 million per every two years’ of their marriage, with a cap at $10 million after 15 years, according to US Weekly.

He has also allegedly waived any claims to Britney’s music collection, and his name is not listed on the deeds of their shared home.

Spears raised eyebrows on Sunday when she posted a bizarre video of herself dancing on a stripper pole in a skimpy leopard-print lingerie set after the news of their breakup became public.

In the since-deleted video, the hitmaker was dancing in the raunchy clip to Nine Inch Nails’ X-rated song Closer, a classic of edgy dance and industrial music.

She was spotted for the first time since the split, behind the wheel of her white Mercedes-Benz as she drove around in Los Angeles.

Her ring-free hand was displayed as she steered the wheel of her luxury vehicle down a winding road near her Thousand Oaks home.

Britney has yet to comment on the divorce news, but she did break her silence by sharing a bizarre Instagram post about vowing to buy a horse ‘soon.’

Since tying the knot in 2022, Britney has added to her fortune by signing a $15 million deal with publishing house Simon & Schuster for a tell-all memoir titled The Woman In Me.

But it could be that the book may serve as a reminder for another failed relationship, with the happy ending of their marriage meant to serve as an important narrative.

The star also returned to music by releasing two new singles, a new version of Tiny Dancer with Elton John, and Mind Your Business with will.i.am.

Page Six reported that Britney has hired celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser — who boasts A-list clients such as Kim Kardashian, Kevin Costner and Johnny Depp.

But it’s been alleged that Asghari is threatening to release ‘extraordinarily embarrassing’ information about his spouse if she refuses to renegotiate the terms — something a source close to Spears told DailyMail.com is ‘absurd.’

She previously enlisted Wasser’s help in 2008 as she fought her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 45, over custody of their two sons.

The exes — who split in 2006 after two years of marriage — share Jayden James, 16, and Sean Preston, 17.

A judge ordered Spears to pay $20,000 a month in child support — a decision that Wasser said the Piece Of Me hitmaker felt ‘great’ about.

The monthly payments reportedly increased to $60,000 in 2018 and Kevin has full custody of the boys. He reportedly moved the family to Hawaii last month, without saying goodbye to Britney.

Wasser is huge proponent for prenups regardless of wealth status as she believes marrying someone is the ‘biggest decision of your life.’

DailyMail.com confirmed Wednesday that Asghari and Spears have gone their separate ways after a ‘nuclear argument’ that saw him confront his wife over rumors she was unfaithful. It is unknown whether the rumors are true.

Asghari was said to have believed the rumors Spears was unfaithful, with the pair having a ‘huge fight’ and Asghari moving out of their home and now living in a place of his own.

The pair wed in June 2022 but had been together since 2016.