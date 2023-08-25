BRITNEY Spears has sported nothing but undergarments in a new social media video.

The Toxic singer danced around her residence in different pieces of lingerie in a clip she shared on Instagram today.

Britney, 41, began the snippet in a bright matching red two-piece bra and panty set.

Her chest almost slid out of her plunging scoop-neck halter-style bra.

Meanwhile, the pop star’s bare butt cheeks were super apparent due to her underwear being a low-rise thong style.

Each time Britney twirled in the video, the music sensation’s video cut to her in different underclothes.

She was captured in a bustier cami that was the same color as her undies, and was sheer along her midsection after the first spin.

When the Grammy-winner speedily spun again, the camera cut to her being in the same red panties, but instead of the cami, she wore a black lace cut-out bra top.

Britney had on what looked like a blue bikini top under the bra top since it was really sheer.

On her feet the whole time were black leather boots.

The majority of the video featured the mom of two whirling wildly, and flinging her long, disheveled blonde hair rapidly while she did it.

LOVE DOESN’T LIVE HERE ANYMORE

The 2000s icon hasn’t seemed to miss a beat when it comes to posting on social media, despite going through a nasty divorce.

The hitmaker and her husband reportedly had an explosive argument with allegations that she cheated on him prior to her estranged husband, Sam Asghari, 29, recently filing for divorce.

Britney and Sam launched into a “nuclear argument” earlier this month, TMZ reported.

Sources who directly knew about the situation told the outlet: “Sam confronted Britney over rumors she stepped out on him.

“We do not know if the rumor has any basis in fact, but we’re told Sam believed it, and the two had a huge fight.”

The outlet’s sources say Sam has moved out of their house and is now living in his own place.

A source said, “It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce.”

Britney has a prenup that protects her assets, TMZ noted.

‘ERRATIC AT TIMES’

Insiders told TMZ that Britney’s behavior had been erratic “at times,” and Sam had reached his limit.

Britney’s last Instagram posts have been fashion and dance-based.

Sam posted approximately two weeks ago about his mother recovering from an accident and announced he would be taking a social media break.

“I’m so grateful for the love and support you guys had during Mama Asghari’s recovery after the accident,” he shared.

“Sending a huge thank you to the amazing medical staff at Cedars-Sinai ER. Moments like these remind us of life’s preciousness. Taking a social media break to prioritize what truly matters. See you very soon.”

The couple most recently appeared together on Britney’s page in June.

In May, she shared a steamy makeout sesh they had in a garden during the same flowery exchange.

The Princess of Pop captioned the post: “I feel so blessed to be with such an incredible husband who inspires me every day.”

