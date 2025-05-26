The trial of American hip-hop mogul Sean Diddy Combs, who is accused of running a sprawling sex trafficking operation, is underway in New York. He was arrested in September last year and faces charges including racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. In a startling revelation, fans have now unearthed pictures of Britney Spears partying with the music mogul the night before the worst performance of her career, reports The Daily Mail.

Britney Spears partied all night with Sean “Diddy” Combs before her disastrous performance at the 2007 MTV Music Video Awards. The pictures of the “Toxic” songstress show her smiling alongside the Bad Boys Records founder at Jet nightclub in Las Vegas on September 7, 2007. Combs’ trial began on May 12 after he was initially arrested in September 2024. He has denied all of the allegations against him and pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges.

ALSO READ: Poll reveals this group is now the loneliest in the US- inside the shocking ‘epidemic’. Here’s why



Sean Diddy and Britney Spears link?

The pop star’s name was mentioned during the ongoing trial of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, 55, who has pleaded not guilty to allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering that, if convicted, could keep him locked up the rest of his life. Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, 38, testified that he invited Spears, now 43, to her 21st birthday celebration at Pure nightclub on September 7, 2007.

Diddy and Spears also attended an afterparty thrown by rapper 50 Cent at the since-renamed The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino later in the evening, that extended into the early morning hours of September 8, 2007. Fans are now coming to the terms that less than 24 hours later, Spears took to the stage to perform Gimme More at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards on September 9, 2007.

Live Events

The photos of the “Womanizer” hitmaker, now 43, partying with Combs, now 55, were unearthed after Casandra “Cassie” Ventura name-dropped Spears during Combs’ ongoing sex-trafficking trial.The “Me & U” singer, now 38, testified that her relationship with Combs “sort of” began in September 2007 while celebrating her 21st birthday in Las Vegas.

ALSO READ: ‘They can’t add 2+2’: Trump’s controversial claims on Harvard students regarding remedial math



In her 2023 memoir, “The Woman in Me,” Spears wrote that “nothing was going right” before she performed.“There was a problem with my costume and with my hair extensions,” she wrote. “I hadn’t slept the night before. I was dizzy.”

“Sean was there, and he brought Dallas Austin and Britney Spears. Those are the two that really stand out in my memory,” Ventura testified in court on May 15.

ALSO READ: Tom Cruise net worth: How much money does the ‘Mission: Impossible’ star currently have?



Britney Spears made headlines on September 9, 2007, with her performance of “Gimme More” at the MTV Video Music Awards. Billed as a highly anticipated comeback, the appearance was met with widespread criticism due to her unsteady choreography and visibly poor lip-syncing.

Backstage, Spears also had an unexpected encounter with her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, whom she had dated from 1999 to 2002. “It had been a while since I’d seen him,” she later recalled. “I couldn’t believe I was going to have to go out onstage feeling the way I felt.”

At the time, the “Circus” singer was under intense public scrutiny, following a turbulent period that included her divorce from Kevin Federline and the infamous moment she shaved her head just months prior.