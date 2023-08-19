Britney Spears’ soon to be ex-husband, Sam Asghari, may have to grapple with the possibility of losing out on a substantial sum of money due to a glaring clause in their prenuptial agreement.

Despite being married for only 14 months, Sam’s hope of securing a multi-million dollar payout, as stipulated in their prenup, could be dashed.

The agreement, which according to reports promised him an estimated £785,000 ($1 million) for every two years of marriage, now seems impractical given the short duration of their union.

Sam broke his silence on their split on Thursday, posting to his Instagram, “’After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together.”

“We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. ‘S**t happens,” Sam continued.

