Brittney Sykes, former Syracuse women’s basketball star, has been traded by the Washington Mystics to the Seattle Storm, as reported by ESPN. The deal sends Alysha Clark and Seattle’s 2026 first-round pick to DC.

Zia Cooke moved from the Storm to the Mystics in the deal but was later waived. Washington’s Sika Kone was also waived to finalize the transaction. According to ESPN, Seattle still holds two first-round picks for 2026 after previously acquiring picks from Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Brittney Sykes recent performance



As far as Sykes’s performance is concerned, she is having one of the best seasons of her nine-year WNBA career. She is averaging 15.4 points, 4.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. The 2025 All-Star is expected to add scoring power to a Storm team ranked ninth in offensive rating.

Alysha Clark returns to Seattle Storm



Meanwhile, Clark signed a deal with the Storm in free agency for less money. For Seattle Storm, she bagged championships in 2018 and 2020, but sources told ESPN that expectations for the team’s performance and her role didn’t pan out as anticipated on either side.

Live Events



Clark is averaging 18.0 minutes per game and recorded her first DNP since 2012 on Friday (August 1, 2025).Washington, which failed to win five of its last seven games, is now set to have three first-round picks in 2026. With a 13-15 record, they would land in the lottery if the season ended today. Seattle is in sixth place with a 16-13 record.

