“Maybe Happy Ending,” a South Korean musical adapted for Broadway about two robots who find connection, won big at Sunday’s Tony Awards, scooping up six prizes at the gala celebrating the best in American theater.

Stars of the season Cole Escola and Nicole Scherzinger also won their first Tonys, on a night that celebrated Broadway’s revival after a years-long pandemic slump.

Cynthia Erivo — the Oscar-nominated “Wicked” star who herself boasts a Tony — hosted the ceremony at Manhattan’s Radio City Music Hall honoring this year’s buzzy, diverse competitive slate.