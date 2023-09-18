RYAN Brobbel struck a nine minute hat-trick as TNS outclassed Haverfordwest County on Saturday.

Leo Smith and Blaine Hudson goals completed the rout as the Saints remained unbeaten and the Bluebirds’ European hangover continued with nine goals conceded in their last two games.

Former Aston Villa forward Brad Young fired wide after eight minutes with Jordan Williams also going close early on for the Oswestrians.

Action from TNS’ victory over Harverfordwest County. Picture by Brian Jones.

The deadlock was broken after 24 minutes with Smith curling home from the edge of the area.

Dan Williams was denied by Blues’ keeper Zac Jones moments later while also drilling wide after a fine run as the Saints looked to turn their dominance into goals.

TNS had to wait until early in the second-half to double their lead with Hudson heading home Smith’s left wing cross.

Young was denied by the offside flag on the hour while Jake Canavan also fired wide as the Saints looked to put the game to bed.

Instead the Bluebirds were back in the game with 20 minutes remaining with Lee Jenkins heading home following a corner.

The Saints were sparked into action with Brobbel firing home a free-kick four minutes later to restore their two goal cushion before the former Northern Ireland U21 international lobbed Jones two minutes later.

TNS completed the scoring moments later with Brobbel heading home his hat-trick as the Oswestry side celebrated an emphatic margin of victory.

TNS: Roberts, Astles, Daniels, Redmond, Hudson, D Williams, J Williams (Brobbel 62), Brennan, Smith (Pask 82), Young (Dafydd 82), Canavan (Clark 67). Subs: Thompson, Marriott, T Jones

HAVERFORDWEST: Jones, Abbruzzese, Whitmore (H John 57), Fawcett, Hawkins, Martell, Jenkins, T Owen, Borg, Wilson (Watts 45), Tabone. Subs: Knott, Williams, Humphreys, D John, J Owen