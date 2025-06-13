Mya Lesnar’s reign continues.

Lesnar, the daughter of legendary WWE wrestler Brock Lesnar, secured a national championship in the women’s shot put finals at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Thursday.

After finishing in fourth place at Indoor Nationals in December, Mya entered the throwing ring with a loftier goal in sight: being a national champion.

On her first attempt, Mya recorded a mark of 19.01 meters (62 feet, 4 ½ inches) and would stay in the lead the entire competition. The mark finished as much as five inches and a quarter ahead of the next best competitor.

Mya hasn’t lost an outdoor shot put event all season. She recorded consistent marks all season within the 18-meter barrier, excluding an all-time personal best throw of 19.60 meters (64 feet, 3 ¾ inches) at the Doug Max Invitational on May 3.

Her road to outdoor nationals included winning the Mountain West Conference shot put title with a mark of 18.61 meters, and advancing to the national championships after recording a first-place throw of 18.50 meters at the NCAA East Regional first round.

Mya currently sits No. 7 on the world leaderboard with her 19.60-meter throw.