Name: Steve Belluomini

Title: President

Experience: 31 years

Location: Northern California

Brokerage name: Corcoran Icon Properties

Recent rankings:

No. 4 in the city of San Francisco based on residential sales volume from March 23, 2022 to March 23, 2023

No. 15 in the Bay Area based on residential sales volume in 2022

Brokerage size: 872 agents, 72 employees

Transaction sides: 400 transactions in first half of 2023 (founded December 2022)

Sales volume: $1.2 billion in sales volume in first half of 2023 (founded December 2022)

Recent Awards: Best Place to Work via North Bay Business Journal

What are 3 things you’d like readers to know about you and your brokerage?

Leadership and mentorship: I have been a licensed California real estate broker since 1994 and take immense pride in my role as a leader and mentor within Corcoran Icon Properties. I’ve fostered a unique culture that not only sets high standards for agent success but also ensures exceptional service to our valued clients.

Community involvement: Beyond real estate, I’m deeply involved in my community, my church and my local school groups. Giving back and staying connected with the community is essential to me, and it is a core value I instill across Corcoran Icon Properties.

Commitment to growth: I’m dedicated to providing a supportive and positive atmosphere for our sales associates, one that encourages their personal and professional growth. I’m a certified trainer and mentor, helping agents learn the ropes of lead generation and building strong client relationships for years to come.

What is your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

Stay committed to learning and growing. Real estate is an ever-evolving field and success often comes to those who continuously educate themselves, adapt to market changes, and build strong relationships within both the industry and the communities in which they serve.

How did you choose your first brokerage?

When I first got into management at J.F. Finnegan Realtors in 1999, it was a combination of factors that drew me to this brokerage. The company’s values aligned with mine, particularly in terms of community involvement and a commitment to agent success. I also appreciated the supportive and positive environment that encouraged innovation and growth.

Over the years, I’ve seen the impact of these values in action, and it solidified my decision to be a part of this outstanding brokerage.

