Name: Victoria Levitam

Title: Managing Partner

Experience: Over 18 years in high-end real estate, collaborating with top developers

Location: Panama City, Panama

Brokerage full name: The Agency Panama

Transaction volume: $480 million in sales transactions

What are 5 things you’d like readers to know about you and your brokerage?

Commitment: We are deeply committed to our clients, going above and beyond to ensure their needs are met.

Expertise: With a rich history and strong alliances in the industry, we bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table.

Loyalty: Our clients are not just transactions; they become our cherished allies. We prioritize their goals as if they were our own.

Sense of urgency: Every client’s journey is personal to us, and we act with a sense of urgency to make their dreams a reality.

Top industry network: With an extensive network of industry leaders, we can provide accurate, innovative and effective solutions tailored to your unique needs. We’re selective, presenting only what meets our high standards.

Name 3 people you admire. Why?

Mel Robbins: A genuine and fearless communicator who speaks candidly and inspires personal growth. She gained fame for her “5-Second Rule,” a simple but powerful technique to overcome procrastination and take action in life. Sammy Azout: A philanthropist with a remarkable mission. He created a nonprofit organization that uses football (soccer) as a tool to promote positive social change and empower disadvantaged youth. Through the sport, it aims to teach life skills, foster personal development, and provide educational opportunities to children in underserved communities. Helen Keller: An enduring symbol of resilience, determination and the limitless potential of the human spirit.

How did you choose your brokerage?

The decision to join The Agency Panama as a managing partner was not solely about aligning with a brokerage in Panama City; it was about becoming part of a dynamic global franchise that embodies excellence in the real estate industry.

Our journey with The Agency extends beyond geographic borders, connecting us with an inspirational leadership team that spans continents and an organization that sets the gold standard in the world of real estate.

The Agency is not confined to Panama; it’s a franchise that spans the globe. Our affiliation with The Agency allows us to tap into a network of like-minded professionals who share our commitment to impeccable service, top-tier professionalism and unwavering dedication to client success.

The collective wisdom and expertise of our international partners empower us to deliver world-class real estate experiences.

What makes a good leader?

As someone deeply connected to the principles of martial arts and the way of Bushido, I find inspiration in the profound wisdom of these disciplines. A true leader, like a seasoned martial artist, strives for balance, discipline and constant self-improvement.

Much like the martial artist seeks harmony between mind and body, a great leader fosters harmony within their team, valuing each member’s unique strengths and contributions. They understand that leadership is not about domination but rather about guiding and challenging them to grow. It’s about integration and expansion.

In the spirit of Bushido’s code of honor and integrity, a leader holds themselves to the highest ethical standards, leading with integrity and inspiring their team to do the same.

What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?

One valuable lesson I wish every agent knew is that success in this industry isn’t solely about possessions; it’s about purpose. It’s not just about what you accumulate, but about the positive impact you create in people’s lives. The true measure of success lies in what you give, not just what you take.

Understanding the power of intention and being accountable for your time can be transformative. When you approach your work with a clear intention to serve and make a difference, combined with responsible time management, you unlock your full potential as a real estate professional.

It’s not only about achieving personal goals but also about contributing meaningfully to the lives of your clients and your community.

Know someone who should be featured in an upcoming Broker Spotlight? Nominations, please, to [email protected].

