THE news of Bronson Battersby’s death broke hearts across the UK after it was reported that the toddler had died in January 2024.

Bronson, who was just two years old when he passed away, was found curled up at the legs of his father by social services after his father’s death left him alone for nearly 14 days.

Who was Bronson Battersby?

Bronson Battersby was the son of Sarah Piesse and Kenneth Battersby.

He tragically died in January 2024 when he was just two years old.

After his death, Bronson was described by a family friend as a “loving, adorable little boy.”

They said: “He was just gorgeous. He was always smiling and so loving.

“He always wanted a cuddle. He was like any toddler. He loved anything that made a noise.”

The friend, speaking to The Sun, added that Bronson loved cartoons on YouTube channel Cocomelon.

He could also often be found playing his Little Tykes drum kit and loved nursery rhymes.

Bronson was classified as vulnerable by social services, which meant he received weekly visits.

Who was Kenneth Battersby?

Kenneth Battersby was the father of Bronson.

He died of a heart attack shortly after Boxing Day 2023 but was not found until almost a fortnight later.

Kenneth, who was 60 when he passed away, is said to have suffered from a pre-existing heart condition.

He had reportedly become severely jaundiced in the months before his death.

A friend told The Sun that Kenneth loved Bronson “more than anything.”

They said: “They were like two peas in a pod. He would have done anything for him.

“They were everything to one another.”

What happened to Bronson Battersby?

Bronson tragically died after his father’s death meant he was left with no food or water.

Both Bronson and his dad, Kenneth, were last seen alive the day after Christmas, on December 26, 2023.

Kenneth died shortly after and Bronson was left in the dark and unable to get help.

Social workers visited Kenneth’s rented property in Skegness, Lincolnshire, on January 2 but nobody answered the door.

They tried again two days later and, after again getting no answer, then contacted the police.

There was then a five-day gap before Bronson and Kenneth’s bodies were discovered on January 9.

Only Kenneth’s emaciated pet dog, Skylar, was found alive in the home.

Preliminary tests found Bronson died of dehydration and starvation.

Bronson’s mum Sarah Piesse told The Sun that her son would still be alive “if social services had done their job.”

“But they didn’t do anything…I can’t believe it,” she said.

Piesse added: “We have to be able to rely on social workers to keep our children safe.”

Sarah told The Sun that the authorities think that Kenneth died no earlier than December 29.

She said: “It means if the social worker had pushed to get in when she got no reply on January 2 then Bronson would still have been alive.”

After news of Bronson and Kenneth’s deaths broke, the county council confirmed it had launched a rapid review into events surrounding Bronson’s death.

It was also reported that the police ruled out any suspicious circumstances and passed the case to the coroner.

The social worker involved in the incident was not suspended but it is understood they voluntarily took time off.

Heather Sandy, executive director for children’s services, said: “This was a tragic incident, and we are supporting the family at this difficult time.

“We are carrying out a review of the case alongside partner agencies to better understand the circumstances, and we await the results of the coroner’s investigations as well.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved.”