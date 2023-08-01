Clifton, NJ –

Bronx rapper Sha Gz experienced a nasty health scare this week as he suffered an apparent seizure in the middle of a show.

The 18-year-old (real name Shaheem Knott) was performing at Dingbatz in Clifton, New Jersey on Monday night (July 31) when the incident took place.

Video footage shared online showed the rapper collapsing on stage and displaying seizure-like symptoms before being carried out of the venue on a stretcher.

The poster for the night listed him as performing alongside Sdot Go, Naz GPG and Jay Hound.

[WARNING: The following content contains graphic images that some readers may find unsettling]

Sha Gz’s biggest song “New Opp” has almost 50 million streams on Spotify, with the music video also racking up 4.9 million views on YouTube.

But it hasn’t all been plain sailing for the rising drill rapper. After reaching as high as No. 11 on YouTube’s worldwide trending list, the “New Opp” video was taken down in December over an alleged community guidelines violation.

The platform told Sha Gz it included “content that features a minor participating in a dangerous activity that poses a risk of bodily injury.”

“We removed the video in question for violating our Child Safety policies, which prohibit showing minors involved in dangerous activities, like using a controlled substance such as nicotine,” a YouTube spokesman told Rolling Stone.

Sha Gz added: “They emailed me, they told me to do an appeal, they told me why then they took it down. I reuploaded it again, it got 100,000 views in two days, and they took it down. I re-uploaded it two times. I tried my best. This is one of my viral, viral videos.”

The teenager released his latest single “Leave It at That” in June, with his EP It’s That Sha Gz… dropping in March.