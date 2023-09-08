We look at Brooke Sansone’s age and profession as Charlie Puth is engaged to his girlfriend. The singer shared the exciting news on Instagram after his lady said “yes”.

The couple confirmed their relationship on Charlie Puth‘s 31st birthday last year, but how old is Brooke in 2023? Here’s everything you need to know about the singer‘s fiancée.

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Interscope

Brooke Sansone’s age and job explored

Brooke is 24 years old in 2023 while Charlie is 31. The couple shares an age gap of seven years. She celebrates her birthday on April 17.

Her bio on LinkedIn notes that she is currently working as a Digital Marketing & PR Coordinator at Butter and Eggs Interiors in New York City.

She graduated from the College of Charleston in 2021 and completed an internship in marketing while still studying.

Brooke is known for her style statement having gained thousands of followers on TikTok and Instagram. She runs a couple of channels where she posts content related to clothing hauls and different styles.

She grew up with Charlie in New Jersey and appears to have moved to NYC for her job.

Charlie Puth and his fiancée are childhood friends

Charlie revealed in an interview in October 2022 that he and Brooke are both from the same place and their families grew up together.

The singer shared on The Howard Stern Show it was “nice” to have someone he’s known for a long time by his side and that she’s “always been very, very nice to me.”

“I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future — because what is life without valleys and peaks — she would be there for me as well,” he added.

Charlie and Brooke were linked romantically in the summer of 2022 and they confirmed their relationship in December. They made their red carpet debut at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala in Los Angeles in February 2023.

Singer announces his engagement

Charlie shared the exciting news with fans on Instagram by posting engagement pictures with his fiancée.

The first image shows the newly engaged couple either posing for a selfie or speaking to someone on the phone. Brooke’s engagement ring is on display in the second picture as she reaches for a slice of pizza and the third photo is of the happy couple biting the pizza from either end.

The singer wrote in the caption: “I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes. I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever.”