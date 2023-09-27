The Baltimore Orioles’ legendary third baseman Brooks Robinson has died at age 86 and we take a look at the much-loved former baseball player’s net worth.

In a joint statement, Brooks’ family and the baseball team announced his death. “We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of Brooks Robinson,” the statement read, but did not delve further into the iconic Baltimore Orioles baseman’s cause of death. Brooks was one of the best-known players in the MLB and he accrued a sizeable net worth during his time in the league.

Brooks Robinson’s net worth revealed

Celebrity Net Worth portal reveals Brooks Robinson was worth $4 million at the time of his death.

The former baseballer, who hailed from Little Rock, Arkansas, was the third baseman for the Baltimore Orioles. He batted and threw right-handed. The icon made his MLB debut for the Orioles in 1955 and stayed with the team throughout his career until 1977.

He famously also won the World Series championship twice, in 1966 and 1970. Brooks was an 18-time MLB All-Star in every single season from 1960 to 1975. His illustrious career also saw him winning MVP in 1964 and the World Series MVP in 1970.

The icon was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1983. He was also dubbed “Mr. Oriole” for his contribution to the Baltimore side.

Brooks Robinson, infielder for the Baltimore Orioles is shown crouching down with his hands on his knees in a playing position.

Player’s jersey was also retired the same year as him

Brooks Robinson’s iconic #5 jersey was retired in 1977 after his own retirement. The jersey lies in the Baltimore Orioles’ Hall of Fame now.

Over the years, several recreated versions of the jersey have become available online. Fans can find one on eBay, Amazon, as well as on Baltimore Orioles’ official store.

Fans mourn the baseball star

Several fans took to Twitter to mourn Brooks’ passing.

“Farewell to one of the greats of the game and one of the great gentlemen of the game. ⁦@Orioles⁩ The baseball world will miss Brooks Robinson. Our thoughts are with his family,” one fan said.

“RIP Brooks Robinson – one of the top all-time MLB third basemen and a good ol Little Rock boy,” said another.