The equipment technology tension that has engulfed the elite curling scene in recent weeks is expected to be put on hold at the Montana’s Brier.

All 18 teams in the field have decided they won’t use new firmer foams in their broomheads even though the products were approved and within the scope of World Curling rules leading up to the national playdowns.

Many top players are concerned that the new ‘black foam’ gives sweepers too much control of a delivered stone.

With the Brier starting Friday night at Prospera Place, the subject was an unwelcome distraction for athletes ahead of one of the biggest events on the curling calendar.

“We all realized that it would be really a blemish to the Brier if we bring these things out there and you put them in the hands of some of the best sweepers in the world,” said Brad Jacobs, who will skip one of two Alberta entries.

The 2014 Olympic champion has been quite vocal on social media in recent days, calling out the Scotland-based World Curling in a series of posts on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

“The entire men’s field has collaborated to protect the event’s integrity as best we can to prevent this equipment from entering the field of play – A win for all of us!,” Jacobs posted in announcing the teams’ handshake agreement.

He tagged the sport’s world governing body, formerly known as the World Curling Federation, in a followup post.

“However, the equipment issue persists, and it is NOT (expletive) acceptable WCF. Athletes at the highest level are deeply concerned — we need to solve this issue ASAP!”

Defending champion Brad Gushue of Newfoundland and Labrador, who won Olympic gold in 2006, also didn’t mince words when asked about the foam issue.

“I’m disappointed and disgusted with the World Curling Federation for not handling this and leaving it to the players,” he said. “I’ve been hard on them the last couple years and I think it’s deserving.

“I think there’s a lack of leadership there that they didn’t take this on and run with it.”

Curlers at the Brier have agreed to use white foam on their broomheads, which is not quite as firm.

A new wrinkle in the foam storyline came Friday morning when World Curling and equipment supplier Goldline Curling mutually agreed to suspend the approval of “Pursuer” foam from competitive play.

In a statement, the federation said the product meets specifications and had been approved, but further on-ice testing provided evidence it “exceeds the limits” outlined in the World Curling statement of principles for competition equipment.

Four teams, including Gushue’s foursome, were wrapping up practice when they heard the news.

“It’s typical World Curling doing a half-assed job,” Gushue said. “To only ban the Goldline broom is just negligence.”

Goldline, Hardline and BalancePlus are the main equipment suppliers for elite curling teams.

Like many rinks, Gushue’s squad has tested the new foam. The St. John’s skip found the difference to be striking.

Gushue estimated the black foam could give players 15 feet of extra carry, enough for a stone that would normally be a guard to be swept through the house. If a thrower was playing a hit, he said, the sweepers could make sure the rock didn’t hit the target stone.

“I guarantee you it would not be good for the game if those brooms are used because shotmaking becomes too easy,” he said. “And then at the end of the game, the ice is going to deteriorate so much that it’s going to be a (poop) show.

“So it’s not good for the game and it’s just unfortunate that we as athletes have to police this at this point.”

World Curling issued a statement in mid-January when there was tension at the WFG Masters in Guelph, Ont.

The federation said it was monitoring the situation and acknowledged the need for a “full review” of the specification of sweeping equipment.

When asked for comment on the Jacobs call-out, a spokesperson said World Curling continues to hold “productive conversations” with curlers on the brushing situation via its athlete commission.

“We also actively encourage our athletes to reach out to us through the athlete commission to continue to share examples of their sweeping tests. This allows us to gather more information and helps us to better understand sweeping performance.”

Northern Ontario skip John Epping called the Brier solution a “Band-Aid,” adding he feels the curlers need to be progressive ahead of next season with Olympic trials and the Milan Games approaching.

“We’re an Olympic-level sport and there’s a lot on the line,” Epping said. “To me, it looks a bit Mickey Mouse right now.”