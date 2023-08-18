





After missing two game-winning field goals against the Eagles, Browns kicker Cade York ominously deleted a social media post celebrating an earlier kick.

The second-year kicker, who finished 3-of-4 on field goal attempts in the 18–18 tie with Philadelphia, has been under fire after missing kicks in both of the team’s previous preseason games.

Amid speculation that the team could look for a replacement, York’s Instagram account shared a team post celebrating his conversion of a first-half field goal. After the uninspiring finish to the contest, the post was deleted.

Well, when your kicker is on IG at halftime posting that he made a kick in the first half… pic.twitter.com/Ttq3Fp1TUx — John (@Believeland46) August 18, 2023

York was afforded a shot at go-ahead field goal with two minutes left in the contest, but he was unable to convert not once, but twice. After pushing the first attempt from 47 yards wide right, a penalty by the Eagles gave him a shot at redemption, but he pulled the second try from 42 yards out outside the left upright.

"Well, I know what they're going to be talking about on Cleveland sports talk radio tomorrow. I mean, back-to-back chances to take the lead, and (Cade) York missed it twice."- Ross Tucker pic.twitter.com/zfxXdfEkJo — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 18, 2023

York’s poor day to finish Thursday’s contest won’t likely help Browns fans feel any better about his preseason kicking woes.







