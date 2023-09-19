





Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed after Monday’s loss to the Steelers that star running back Nick Chubb is expected to be out for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Chubb sustained a horrific knee injury during the second quarter of the game against the Steelers after rushing up the middle on first-and-goal. He was hit by safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on the play, and was seen grabbing his leg on the ground in the aftermath. The 27-year-old was carted off and ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Rapoport reported that Chubb is believed to have suffered an injury with “multiple torn ligaments” and will undergo tests.

The injury was sustained to his left knee, the same knee that was dislocated in 2015 during his college days at Georgia. Chubb also tore his MCL, PCL, and LCL in that previous incident.

Chubb’s injury was not shown on the ABC broadcast of the game due to its severity. Troy Aikman called the injury “as bad as you can imagine” while Joe Buck said the replay was “not to be seen.”

Prior to exiting Monday’s game, Chubb had recorded 10 carries for 64 yards.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Chubb had recorded at least 1,000 yards in each of the last four seasons. He has 48 career touchdowns in 76 games.



