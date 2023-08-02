





New England Revolution head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena has been placed on administrative leave, Major League Soccer announced Tuesday. The decorated 71-year-old coach is under investigation following allegations he made “insensitive and inappropriate remarks.”

A former two-time coach of the U.S. men’s national team who led the Stars and Stripes to the quarterfinals of the 2002 World Cup, Arena is the winningest coach in MLS history. He’s been at the helm for the Revolution since 2019.

“New England Revolution Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena has been placed on administrative leave pending a review into allegations that he made insensitive and inappropriate remarks,” the MLS tweeted.

The Revolution, who will face Atlas FC in the Round of 32 of the Leagues Cup on Friday, issued a team statement: “The New England Revolution organization has placed Coach Arena on administrative leave as a result of an ongoing investigation being conducted by Major League Soccer into allegations of insensitive and inappropriate remarks.”

“The organization takes any allegations of workplace misconduct extremely seriously and is working closely with the League and fully cooperating with its investigation.”

Arena’s distinguished coaching career includes winning five MLS Cup titles with the LA Galaxy (2011, 2012, 2014) and D.C. United (1996, 1997) while being named MLS Coach of the Year four times.

Through 23 matches this season, New England sits in second place in the Eastern Conference with 43 points on the strength of a 12-7-4 record, eight points behind first place Cincinnati.







