Bruce Willis’ latest health update, family and career details are shared in the article. The actor known worldwide for action-packed roles and a long career in Hollywood, is facing a serious health battle. He retired from acting in 2022 after showing signs of decline. His diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia in 2023 shocked fans. Now, reports show his condition has taken a painful turn.

Bruce Willis is 70 years old. He has frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a progressive brain condition that affects movement, language, and behaviour. The disease has worsened over time. Recent reports state he is now non-verbal, cannot walk, and has lost memory of his acting career. He needs full-time care. His family has asked for privacy as they continue to support him.

FTD usually affects people aged 45 to 64. It causes changes in personality, speech, and mobility. As the disease advances, people often lose the ability to speak, understand language, or move independently.

Bruce Willis Career



Bruce Willis acted in around 100 films. He became famous after playing NYPD officer John McClane in Die Hard (1988). His success continued through the 1990s with films such as Pulp Fiction (1994), 12 Monkeys (1995), The Fifth Element (1997), Armageddon (1998), and The Sixth Sense (1999). His performances showed his wide range and skill.

He also starred in the TV series Moonlighting, which gave him early fame. His role in the show earned him a Golden Globe Award in 1987.

Bruce Willis Awards and Recognition



Bruce Willis has won many awards in his career. He won a Golden Globe for Moonlighting. He also received two Emmy Awards—one for Moonlighting and another for a guest role in Friends in 2000. He has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He also received recognition from the American Cinematheque and the French Order of Arts and Letters.

Bruce Willis Family



Bruce Willis was born Walter Bruce Willis on March 19, 1955. He was married to actress Demi Moore from 1987 to 2000. They have three daughters—Rumer (36), Scout (34), and Tallulah (31). He married model and actress Emma Heming in 2009. They have two daughters—Mabel (13) and Evelyn (11).

Despite the end of his first marriage, Willis and Demi Moore have co-parented their children and kept a friendly relationship. His blended family is close. All family members have supported him through his illness.

Bruce Willis Net Worth



The net worth of American retired actor, producer, and musician is estimated to be $250 million.

What the Family Has Shared About Bruce Willis Health



According to family and reports, Bruce Willis can no longer speak, read, or walk. He also does not remember being a famous actor. These developments show the severity of frontotemporal dementia. The family has not confirmed every detail publicly but continues to care for him privately.

FAQs



What disease does Bruce Willis have?

Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia, a brain disorder affecting language, movement, and personality, which has left him unable to speak, walk, or remember his acting career.

Who are Bruce Willis’ family members?

Bruce Willis has five daughters—three with Demi Moore and two with Emma Heming Willis. His family includes Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn.

