Earlier this year, it was announced that the former Die Hard star Bruce Willis, 68, had been diagnosed with dementia. Now, his wife Emma Heming Willis, who has become the actor’s caretaker, is giving fans a sad update on what life is like amidst his dementia battle.

Update About Willis’ Dementia Battle

Heming Willis, 45, took to social media to ask for some support from her fellow community of caretakers.

“I’m asking care partners to send photos because I just think it’s so important for us to sort of break up our thinking,” she said in a video posted to her Instagram page, according to Fox News. “Which can feel, for me, very much like doom and gloom. So I know it looks like I’m out living my best life. I have to make a conscious effort, every single day, to live the best life that I can.”

“I do that for myself, I do that for our two children and Bruce, who would not want me to live any other way,” she added.

Heming Willis and Willis have been married since 2009, and they share daughters Mabel, 11 and Evelyn, 8. Willis is also father to three adult daughters with his ex-wife Demi Moore: Rumer, 34, Scout, 32 and Tallulah, 29.

“I don’t want it to be misconstrued that like, ‘I’m good.’ Cause I’m not. I’m not good,” Heming Willis continued. “But I have to put my best foot forward for the sake of myself and my family because again, when we are not looking after ourselves, we cannot look after anyone that we love.”

“This is a conscious effort,” she explained. “It does not come to me easily, but I am just doing the best that I can, always.”

Social Media Users Respond

Social media users were quick to offer Heming Willis support in the comments section.

“The fact that you feel as though you have to defend yourself for having ‘you’ time every now and then is sad,” one person commented. “You have one of the toughest jobs on this planet. Take the time to enjoy alone time, mommy time, and whatever time keeps you grounded and stable.”

“When the airline oxygen masks fall, you’re told to put your mask on first. You can’t help others if you don’t care for yourself first. It’s the same when you’re caring for a loved one,” another user added, with a third writing, “Caregivers—one of the very hardest jobs on the planet that not many can comprehend unless living it. Take good care of you, it’s so very important.”

Willis’ Diagnosis

Willis stepped away from acting last year after he was diagnosed with aphasia, and earlier this year, his family announced that his condition had progressed to dementia.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD),” his family said in a statement posted to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration website. “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

The family went on to say that there is “no treatment” for FTD.

“Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately,” the statement added. “We know in our hearts that – if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families.”

“Bruce has always found joy in life – and has helped everyone he knows to do the same,” the family concluded. “It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible.”

This is clearly a very tragic and difficult situation for Willis and his entire family. Please join us in saying a prayer for them as he continues to battle dementia.