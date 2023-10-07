Live Nation Israel has canceled Bruno Mars‘ concert on Saturday night in Tel Aviv, citing the attacks by Hamas on the nation.

The social media post in Hebrew also said the company stands “with the residents of Israel, IDF fighters and the security forces in these difficult times.”

Mars performed in Israel for the first time on Wednesday.

At least 70 people have been killed in the attacks, which began early Saturday in Israel.

In southern Israel, hundreds of music festival attendees fled for their lives after members of the militant group opened fire, according to the Jerusalem Post.

“We were alerted by a ‘red siren’ [rocket warning],” one attendee told the Israel media outlet Walla. “Chaos ensued, especially with vehicles trying to exit. Then the gunshots started, and we began to run. We’re still hiding and awaiting rescue.”

One video on X posted by the user @jengelmayer shows attendees frantically trying to escape the festival.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation on Saturday and said “We are at war.”