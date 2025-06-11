A brush fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in Burbank, prompting evacuations among neighborhoods at the base of the foothills.

The blaze, dubbed the Bethany fire, was reported before 3:30 p.m. near Bethany Road and Amherst Drive, according to the Burbank Fire Department.

By 4:30 p.m., the fire had consumed as much as 10 acres, and officials had called for an evacuation order for homes above Bel Aire Drive and west of Walnut Avenue, along with the DeBell Golf Club.

Around 6 p.m., the department reported that forward progress on the fire had been halted and all evacuation orders lifted.

“Fire hose has been placed around the fire to keep it contained,” Burbank fire officials said.

Crews were set to monitor the fire and continue cleanup through the night, the department said.

Fire officials offered no information on what might have started the blaze.