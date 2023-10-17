POLICE have shot a man in a Brussels cafe dead after two Swedish football fans were killed by a suspected ISIS terrorist last night.

The suspected assailant – who opened fire on two Swedish nationals and wounded a third person in central Brussels on Monday night – was shot in a cafe in the Schaerbeek neighborhood of the Belgian capital.

A spokesman for the prosecutor’s office, Eric Van Duyse, said officers “opened fire” as they apprehended the man in the Schaerbeek area of the city, but said they were awaiting confirmation that it was the suspect.

Two men, both wearing Sweden shirts, were shot and killed in the street in Brussels at 7pm around three miles from King Baudouin Stadium, where a Euro qualifier match was being played. Sweden and Belgium both agreed to discontinue the contest during halftime with the score at 1-1.

Belgium’s National Crisis Centre said the terror alert was being raised to its highest level in the capital – the threat very serious and imminent – and increased to serious across the country.

