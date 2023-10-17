POLICE have shot a man in a Brussels cafe dead after two Swedish football fans were killed by a suspected ISIS terrorist last night.
The suspected assailant – who opened fire on two Swedish nationals and wounded a third person in central Brussels on Monday night – was shot in a cafe in the Schaerbeek neighborhood of the Belgian capital.
A spokesman for the prosecutor’s office, Eric Van Duyse, said officers “opened fire” as they apprehended the man in the Schaerbeek area of the city, but said they were awaiting confirmation that it was the suspect.
Two men, both wearing Sweden shirts, were shot and killed in the street in Brussels at 7pm around three miles from King Baudouin Stadium, where a Euro qualifier match was being played. Sweden and Belgium both agreed to discontinue the contest during halftime with the score at 1-1.
Belgium’s National Crisis Centre said the terror alert was being raised to its highest level in the capital – the threat very serious and imminent – and increased to serious across the country.
-
Belgium’s PM sends condolences
Cops are now urgently hunting the gunman – and Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has asked residents to be “vigilant”.
He said: “My deepest condolences to the relatives of the cowardly assassination attempt in Brussels
“I monitor developments together with the Ministers of Justice and Home Affairs from the national crisis center
“We are monitoring the situation and would like to ask the residents of Brussels to be vigilant.”
-
-
Police shoot man dead in hunt for ‘ISIS’ gunman
Terror police have shot dead a man in a cafe amid the mass manhunt for a suspected ISIS terrorist following last night’s shooting.
Cops in Belgium have now launched a terror probe following the shooting at Boulevard d’Ypres and the city has raised its terror alert to the highest level.
Belgium’s federal prosecution office said they were confirming if the person shot was the gunman.
-
Sweden boss speaks out
Sweden boss Janne Andersson told a press conference that shocked players decided not to carry on out of respect to the victims and their families.
“When I came down for the break, I got this information. Immediately, I felt that it was completely unreal. What kind of world do we live in today?” he told reporters.
“I came into the locker room and when the team started talking we agreed 100 percent that we didn’t want to play on out of respect for the victims and their families.”
-
Alleged attacker claims to be from ISIS
In a clip filmed moments before the horror, the alleged attacker says he’s part of terrorist group the Islamic State.
Speaking in Arabic, he claims responsibility for the shooting and outlines what appears to be a terrorist manifesto.
-
Belgium’s recent terrorist attacks, continued
Abrini, who was one of the intended bombers but decided not to blow himself up at the last moment, was given a 30-year jail term.
The court ruled not to give Abdeslam an additional term after he was sentenced in Belgium to 20 years in 2018 over a shootout.
The attacks – near the headquarters of both NATO and the EU – were part of a wave of attacks claimed by the Islamic State group in Europe.
A spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office said an investigation into Monday night’s attack has been opened.
-
Brussels threat level raised
The threat level for the Brussels Capital Region has been raised to level 4 – with officials telling locals to “avoid unnecessary movements”.
Regions are placed under level four “when the threat is serious and very imminent”.
-
Belgium’s recent terrorist attacks
Belgium has suffered a series of terrorist attacks in recent years – all of it related to Islamist extremist groups such as ISIS and Al-Qaeda.
Eight men have just been tried for their connections to the 2016 suicide bombings that killed 32 people and wounded hundreds at Brussels airport and a subway station.
In September, a Brussels court handed out sentences ranging up to life in prison to eight men for the bombings.
French citizen Salah Abdeslam and Belgian-Moroccan Mohamed Abrini – already sentenced to life in jail by France for the November 2015 massacre in Paris – were the highest-profile of six defendants found guilty of murder in July.
-
Threat level raised significantly
In Belgium, originally the terror alert was listed at a 2 but changed to a top rating of 4 meaning “threat is extremely serious.”
A terror alert of 2 means the threat is average.
Officials are still investigating the crime and the manhunt continues for the suspect.
Eric Van Duyse, spokesman for the federal prosecutor’s office, said the investigation was centering on “a possible terrorist motivation for the shooting” after “a claim of responsibility was posted on social media.”
-
-
More from Prime Minister Alexander De Croo
Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has continued to take to his X, formerly known as Twitter account to address residents.
-
Pictures from inside Brussels’ King Baudouin Stadium, continued
Below are more pictures of fans standing with somber expressions as Sweden vs Belgium was abandoned at halftime.
-
Pictures from inside Brussels’ King Baudouin Stadium
Fans embraced one another and sat in shock as the Euro 2024 match was abandoned.
-
Shock and horror on fans’ faces
Swedish and Belgian fans were left shocked and in disbelief, after the Euro 2024 match was halted between their respective home teams.
More than 35,000 fans were told to stay in the stadium as the city was put on its highest terror alert.
-
Alleged gunman pictured
A video shared online shows the alleged gunman in a fluorescent orange jacket arriving on a moped just three miles from the Heizel stadium.
-
Fans in shock and in tears
Thousands of terrified fans – including 700 Swedes – were trapped inside Brussels’ King Baudouin Stadium.
Pictures show tearful Swedish fans phoning relatives and removing their jerseys as Belgium’s Crisis Centre says it plans to “safely escort” them out.
-
The alleged gunman shared a post on Facebook
The suspect had also shared a message on Facebook referring to the murder of a Wadea Al-Fayoume, a Palestinian boy who was killed in an anti-Muslim attack in the US.
The alleged shooter – who is believed to be linked to ISIS – is still on the run hours after the horror unfolded at 7 pm around three miles from Brussels’ King Baudouin Stadium.
Cops in Sweden have now launched a terror probe following the shooting Boulevard d’Ypres and the city has raised its terror alert to the highest level.
-
What the alleged gunman claimed
In a clip filmed moments before the horror, the alleged attacker says he’s part of terrorist group the Islamic State.
Speaking in Arabic, he claims responsibility for the shooting and outlines what appears to be a terrorist manifesto.
Police sources told The Times social media accounts linked to the suspect show an interest in anti-Muslim conspiracy theories about Sweden.
Qurans have been burned in Sweden in recent months – leading to protests in Muslim countries.
-
Witnesses speak out about the shooting
One witness told HBVL: “There was soon a crowd, including the police.
“I saw the victim less than five meters away from me. A man about 40 years old.
“And then a black Mercedes Vito with two or three bullet holes in it.
“Inside was the driver dead. The injured passenger, half his body filled with blood, but conscious.”
-
Threat level raised to level 4
Security services and ministers are currently gathered at a Crisis Center, amid fears of a terror motive.
The threat level for the Brussels Capital Region has been raised to level 4 – with officials telling locals to “avoid unnecessary movements”.
Regions are placed under level four “when the threat is serious and very imminent.”
-
Belgium’s prime minister addresses citizens
Cops are now urgently hunting the gunman – and Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has asked residents to be “vigilant”.
He said: “My deepest condolences to the relatives of the cowardly assassination attempt in Brussels
“I monitor developments together with the Ministers of Justice and Home Affairs from the national crisis center
“We are monitoring the situation and would like to ask the residents of Brussels to be vigilant.”
-
More on the shooting in Brussels
It is believed the alleged gunman first shot at a van, with one man dying inside.
Meanwhile, a third victim has been rushed to hospital.
No suspect has yet been arrested.
Video of the alleged suspect has surfaced showing him speaking in Arabic he appears to outline a terrorist manifesto.
-
-
Video surfaces of alleged gunman
Video shared online shows the alleged gunman in a fluorescent orange jacket arriving on a moped just three miles from the Heizel stadium.
The alleged shooter then chases several people into a building while firing shots from an automatic rifle.
A second video shared on social media shows a man in an orange fluorescent jacket claiming responsibility for the attack.
-
Cops on the hunt for assailant
Cops have launched an urgent manhunt following the shooting just after 7 pm this evening.
The attack happened around three miles from the King Baudouin Stadium where the match was being played.
The match was stopped as panic ensued among supporters – who were barricaded inside the stadium, which has a capacity of 50,000 fans.