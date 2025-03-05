The West African Regional Stock Exchange, the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières (BRVM), is returning to London for the eagerly awaited launch of the latest BRVM Investment Days Roadshow.

BRVM Investment Days, now a familiar must-attend event on the international investment agenda, takes place on 8 April 2025 at the London Stock Exchange. The roadshow is the ideal opportunity to get a detailed overview of the West African business and investment landscape, as it fosters strategic dialogue between participants in the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) regional financial market and international investors.

The invitation-only tour, themed ‘Exploring Portfolio Investment Opportunities in the WAEMU Region’, showcases the regional investment prospects with valuable insight into key sectors of interest, including telecommunications, financial services, agriculture and energy. BRVM Investment Days also aims to enhance regional integration and highlight the economic diversification and growth opportunities in the guest country, Benin.

The spotlight will be on Benin as the government is working to revitalise Benin’s economy and attract foreign investments in popular sectors like tourism and manufacturing. The country is focused on public-private partnerships, job creation and strategies for marketing and promotion.

BRVM CEO, Dr Edoh Kossi Amenounve, emphasising the significant success of the BRVM, explained why the time was right to invest in the region. “The BRVM experienced a second successive year of improvement and cemented its position as the fifth largest stock exchange in Africa. The positive development in our overall market capitalisation strengthened the BRVM’s weight in the regional economy, as it is now approximately 15.12% of GDP, compared to 9.17% in 2012. Indeed, the BRVM offers returns of more than 8% on the stock market and of around 6% on the bond market, which is attracting an increasing number of investors.”

Following the conference, on 9 April, thematic high-level meetings focused on Green Finance and Islamic Finance will take place.

BRVM Investment Days 2025 is the premier event for institutional investors, investment advisors, corporate advisors and bankers, political and economic authorities and market players in the WAEMU as well as the Diaspora.

Previous editions in Paris, New York, Dubai and Johannesburg gathered around a hundred investors and financiers in each city and were highly successful.

About BRVM

The BRVM is the world’s first fully integrated regional stock exchange, shared by the eight countries of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU): Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo. BRVM is currently the fifth-largest stock exchange in Africa, and at the end of 2024 had a market capitalisation of 10,078.68 billion CFA francs, an increase of 26.51% and a gain of 2,111.72 billion CFA francs in one year. Managed by the Chief Executive Officer, Dr Edoh Kossi Amenounve, the BRVM is based in Côte d’Ivoire.

For more information: www.brvminvestmentdays.com