It comes as the Buffs Park side announced the return of hometown hero Bryan Boylan.

Bryan Boylan has made the switch back to Kilwinning after nearly four-and-a-half years at Auchinleck Talbot – having moved from Buffs to Beechwood Park in 2019.

During his time in East Ayrshire the talented marksman won the Scottish Junior Cup, South of Scotland Challenge Cup and West of Scotland Football League Cup with Talbot.

Boylan made 15 appearances for Tommy Sloan’s side this season, scoring three times – the last of his goals coming in what would turn out to be his final appearance for Talbot as Tommy Sloan’s men beat Vale of Leven 4-1 to reach the last eight of the Junior Cup.

Boylan started his footballing journey in Kilwinning in the late 1990s, turning out for Corsehill United amateurs at the Pennyburn pitches which are now home to Kilwinning Sports Club and Buffs Park.

He becomes the sixth member of the current Kilwinning Rangers first team to hail from the town itself.

Buffs manager Chris Aitken told the club’s media team: “(I’m) delighted to get this done. A big thanks to Talbot for their professionalism in getting the deal completed.

“Bryan comes with a pedigree that can hopefully take us to the next level – he brings experience and we can’t wait to get to work together.”

Boylan himself says his sights are firmly set on helping the team win promotion back to the top flight following their relegation last season.

Speaking to Buffs’ media team, he said “It’s a pleasure to be back at my hometown club.

“(I) always knew I would return one day. Hopefully I can contribute to getting the club promotion and back to where we belong.”

Boylan will go straight into Kilwinning’s squad to face Drumchapel United at Buffs Park in their final match of 2023 on Friday, December 29.