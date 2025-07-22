Manchester United’s newest signing Bryan Mbeumo has said completing his move to Old Trafford is a “dream.”

Mbeumo joined United on Monday from Brentford in a deal worth in excess of £70 million ($94m), and despite scoring 20 goals in the Premier League last season, the forward said he can do even better at United.

“As soon as I knew there was a chance to join Manchester United, I had to take the opportunity to sign for the club of my dreams; the team whose shirt I wore growing up,” Mbeumo said.

“My mentality is to always be better than I was yesterday. I know that I have the spirit and character to reach another level here, learning from Ruben Amorim and playing alongside world-class players.”

Mbeumo could make his debut for United during their three-match preseason tour of the United States. Amorim’s side are set to fly to the U.S. on Tuesday.

Sources told ESPN that United were frustrated at how Brentford handled negotiations for Mbeumo, believing the club’s valuation of him changed repeatedly.

In contrast, Brentford sources told ESPN they believe United purposely negotiated a high wage with Mbeumo to convince him to move to Old Trafford before offering lower than expected transfer fees compared to Newcastle United or Tottenham Hotspur.

United’s forward line is being transformed by manager Amorim, with Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho and Antony all expected to leave this summer.

Amorim is aiming to turn United’s fortunes around after 12 years without winning the Premier League title.

United finished last season in 15th place, their lowest in the modern era and just three places above the relegation zone. United also set unwanted club records for the most losses in a Premier League season and the lowest points total.

Mbeumo’s arrival is an attempt to remedy some of their issue, though, after they had the fifth worst scoring record in the top flight.

Information from ESPN’s Rob Dawson and the Associated Press contributed to this report.