CHICAGO — Multiple projected NBA draft picks publicized their stay-or-go decisions Wednesday, with likely first-round selections Carter Bryant and Thomas Sorber and projected second-rounders Drake Powell and Labaron Philon headlining a group that told reporters it’s closed the door on a return to college.

Bryant and Sorber opting to remain in the draft didn’t come as a surprise, with the former rising into the lottery in ESPN’s most recent mock draft and the latter ranked No. 23 in the NBA draft rankings.

Bryant, a 6-foot-8 forward out of Arizona, only started five games for the Wildcats last season, but NBA teams are interested in his size, perimeter shooting ability and defensive versatility. He averaged 6.5 points last season.

Sorber was one of the best freshman big men in the country at Georgetown, putting up 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 24 games before suffering a season-ending foot injury.

North Carolina wing Powell, who tested as arguably the best athlete at this week’s draft combine, told ESPN that he’s “all-in on the draft” and the “door’s closed” on a return to Chapel Hill. Ranked No. 32 in ESPN’s NBA draft rankings, Powell averaged 7.4 points as a freshman for the Tar Heels.

“Hubert Davis has been very supportive during this process and I’m glad that he has,” Powell said. “I’ve known him for a long time and we’ve built our relationship up and he’s just happy for me.”

Alabama guard Philon joined the aforementioned trio in declaring his intentions to stay in the NBA draft, saying he was “all-in on the draft.” Philon is No. 43 in ESPN’s NBA draft rankings after averaging 10.6 points and 3.8 assists as a freshman.

He’s already informed coach Nate Oats of his decision and confirmed that the door is closed on a return.

Meanwhile, recent Duke commit Cedric Coward and Florida big man Alex Condon left the door open for a return, with both players looking for further positive feedback before making a decision.

Coward, a 6-foot-6 Washington State transfer, was No. 35 in ESPN’s NBA draft rankings entering the draft combine. He averaged 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and shot 40% from 3 in six games last season before missing the rest of the campaign with a shoulder injury.

“Right now, I’m 100% on the draft,” Coward told reporters. “I think talking to Coach [Jon] Scheyer and the staff, they’ve agreed with me in terms of making sure I can focus solely on the draft.”

“It really depends on what I hear. At the end of the day … the decision I’m going to make is based off the information I get. And right now the information is definitely leaning towards staying in the draft and I can say that, but at the end of the day, we got to figure out the best decision to make for myself and the best decision to make for my family as I go forward.”

Condon, who helped lead Florida to the national championship last season, is No. 31 in ESPN’s NBA draft rankings after averaging 10.6 points and 7.5 rebounds.

“I know I’m kind of in that 20-35 range right now,” he said. “I’ve got a good situation waiting for me at Florida. I’ve got teammates that I just won a national championship with. It has to be a good situation for me to stay [in the draft], but the feedback I’m getting from teams right now is positive and I’m ready to stay in if I need to.”

Michigan commit Yaxel Lendeborg, who transferred from UAB earlier this spring, was the highest-ranked draft prospect to take part in Wednesday’s scrimmages. The projected first-rounder clarified comments earlier this week where he said he was 60-40 in favor of withdrawing from the draft and playing for the Wolverines.

“I’m pretty even,” Lendeborg told ESPN. “I love Michigan, I love the idea of going over there and developing. But the NBA is what everybody wants. I’m dead in the middle now. It’s hard.

“My ultimate goal would be to try to crack the top 20. Hopefully I can get that. If not, then it will be a little easier to make my decision.”

Milos Uzan, who helped lead Houston to the national championship game last season, averaged 11.4 points and 4.3 assists and has boosted his stock into a borderline top-40 pick.

“Right now, I’m all-in on the draft,” he said. “That’s the mindset I want to have. I want to show these teams I believe in my play and I believe I belong in this league.”

But he hasn’t closed the door on a return to the Cougars, who could be the preseason No. 1 team in the country if Uzan returns.

“Coach [Kelvin] Sampson and those guys, they told me, man, if you can go get on a team and go get drafted, go do it. But if not, you know where home is,” he said.

Auburn point guard Tahaad Pettiford was arguably the best player in Wednesday’s scrimmages, finishing with 23 points and eight assists while going 4-for-8 from 3-point range. The freshman shined in a sixth-man role for the Tigers last season, averaging 11.6 points, and is No. 38 in ESPN’s NBA draft rankings.

After Wednesday’s performance and Tuesday’s impressive athletic testing numbers, Pettiford’s stock is on the rise — but he said he hasn’t decided whether he will stay in college or go to the NBA.

“Just going out through this week and figure out the feedback I’m getting and figure it out from there,” he said, adding that he would like to receive a first-round guarantee before making a final decision.

San Diego State guard Miles Byrd, No. 51 in ESPN’s NBA draft rankings, said he’s 50/50 on his decision, while Kentucky guard Otega Oweh said he’s “going through the process as if [he’s] all in” but he’s not a lock to be drafted and therefore hasn’t made a decision.

Arkansas wing Adou Thiero is widely expected to keep his name in the NBA draft, but said Wednesday that “the door is not completely shut” on a return.

Four of the five best players left in the portal — RJ Luis (St. John’s), PJ Haggerty (Memphis), Darrion Williams (Texas Tech) and Jamir Watkins (Florida State) — all said they would prefer to remain in the NBA draft, but have yet to make a final decision.