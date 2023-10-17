





The Phillies are off to a rocking start in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series (NLCS) against Arizona on Monday night.

After Kyle Schwarber led off the game with a home run off Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen, the hottest player in the playoffs stepped to the plate.

Bryce Harper, who is hitting .368 in the postseason, celebrated his 31st birthday in impressive style.

The seven-time All-Star blasted a 94 mph fastball into the left field stands then as he reached home plate, he held up three fingers on one hand and one on the other. To complete the celebration, the two-time NL MVP pretended the tops of his fingers were birthday candles, proceeding to blow them out.

On his 31st birthday, Bryce Harper CRUSHES an #NLCS home run. pic.twitter.com/HdEHH1qvJL — MLB (@MLB) October 17, 2023

Bryce Harper crushed a home run in his first at-bat of the NLCS and then blew out 31 on his fingers at home plate because it's his birthday. That's one of the coldest celebrations I've seen in a while 🥶🥶🥶pic.twitter.com/gY4z6jLKdH — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) October 17, 2023

Does Harper’s home run sound even better with Spanish announcers singing “Happy Birthday” to him? Judge for yourself.

THEY ARE SINGING HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO BRYCE HARPER IN SPANISH AMAZING pic.twitter.com/pK7Qye2DTq — Nick Piccone (@_piccone) October 17, 2023

Following a second-inning home run by Nick Castellanos, the Phillies have staked Zack Wheeler to an early 3–0 lead.







