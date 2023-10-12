





After another monster playoff performance Wednesday night, Bryce Harper got emotional talking about his love for playing with the Phillies.

Harper hit two home runs in a 10–2 victory over the Braves in front of a raucous home crowd in Philadelphia, moving his tally to three homers for the series. His performance, particularly after he made the last out on the basepaths in a gutting Game 2 loss, received plenty of appreciation from Phillies fans, and Harper took notice postgame.

“I love this place,” Harper said, almost seeming choked up at one point. “There’s nothing like coming into [Citizens Bank Park] and playing in front of these fans. Blue-collar mentality, tough, fighting every single day. I get chills, man. I get so fired up… I signed here for a reason, to do everything I could to bring back a trophy to this town, to [owner John Middleton], to this organization.”

Bryce Harper IS Philly. pic.twitter.com/eZOeJ0cGIl — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 12, 2023

Chills.

If Harper hadn’t already fully endeared himself to the Phillies faithful before, that speech certainly pushed him over the top. Fans everywhere loved it.

