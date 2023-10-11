





Bryce Harper gave the Phillies a lead over the Braves in the third inning of Game 3 of the NLDS on Wednesday night, unloading a massive three-run homer off Bryce Elder to make it a 4-1 game.

While trotting around the bases after parking the ball in the upper deck in right field, Harper took a moment to stare down Atlanta’s shortstop Orlando Arcia.

When Harper rounded second base and jogged past Arcia, his gaze appeared to fixate on the shortstop for a few moments.

The incident comes after Harper’s game-ending base-running gaffe in Game 2. A report from Fox Sports’s Jake Mintz indicated that Arcia was mocking Harper while celebrating the victory in the Braves’ clubhouse after the win.

Bryce Harper made sure to stare down Orlando Arcia while rounding second pic.twitter.com/ryNvgdxNGZ — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) October 11, 2023

Harper’s response on Wednesday suggests he heard the comments from Arcia, and he appeared to savor the moment as he jogged on by after breaking open Game 3 with one swing of his bat.

As if he wasn’t clear enough about the stare down during his first trip around the bases, Harper hit a second home run during the fifth inning, once again gawking at Arcia while he crossed the bag.

BRYCE HARPER AGAIN!!! pic.twitter.com/1gTYA21Dib — MLB Clutch Moments And Walk Offs (@MLBWalk_Offs) October 11, 2023

The Phillies shared this awesome photo of one of the glares:

With two home runs under his belt in Game 3, it’s safe to say Harper got the last laugh in this unspoken feud.







