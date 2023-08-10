





Bryce James, the youngest son of Lakers superstar LeBron James, announced via his social media accounts on Wednesday that he’d be transferring to Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

James spent the previous two years at Sierra Canyon High School, where his older brother Bronny played for four years.

The 16-year-old had announced in May that he’d be transferring to Campbell Hall in Studio City, Calif., and even played in a tournament in Arizona with the team in June. After a few months with the program, however, James has opted to continue his career at Notre Dame.

Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times reported in late July that James “made inquiries” about attending Notre Dame.

Per Sondheimer, Notre Dame head coach Matt Sargeant said James had his first practice with the team on Wednesday. At Notre Dame, he’ll team up with the likes of three-star recruit Jayden Harper and four-star recruit Mercy Miller, son of rapper Master P.

A school official from Campbell Hall confirmed Wednesday James had un-enrolled from the school, according to Tarek Fattal.

Fattal reports that Bronny’s cardiac arrest incident at USC on July 24 delayed the process of Bryce’s transfer to Notre Dame, which has been “in motion for weeks.”

247Sports rates James as a three-star recruit in the class of 2025.







