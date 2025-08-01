Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, ADG, BSF along with Ravi Kant, IG BSF called on the Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, at Raj Bhavan.

During the meeting, the officers briefed the Governor on the overall security situation along the border, operational preparedness of the BSF in the region, and ongoing efforts to maintain peace and stability.

They also highlighted the ongoing coordination with state agencies and reiterated the BSF’s commitment to maintaining peace and security.

Along with other Central paramilitary forces, BSF troopers were deployed in Manipur since the ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, 2023.

On Wednesday, July 30, 2025, the Lok Sabha approved a resolution to extend President’s Rule in Manipur for another six months beyond August 13.

Live Events



In Manipur, at least 258 people have been killed and over a thousand people injured in the ethnic violence between the tribal Kuki-Zo and the non-tribal Meitei people since May 3, 2023. More than 60,000 people have been displaced from their homes and villages who are staying in relief camps in different districts.The ethnic violence between the non-tribals Meiteis and tribal Kuki-Zo broke out in the northeastern state on May 3, 2023, after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

