Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM), a Germany-based provider of ship management services, has announced the opening of its new Maritime Training Centre (MTC) in Ghana, further strengthening its position in the region. The new MTC is located in the Regional Maritime University (RMU) campus in Accra, the country’s capital. It is the sixth institution of its kind established by BSM.

In 2012 the BSM established a local representative office and created an officer position in Ghana.

The proposed courses are focused on providing professional exposure and training for cadets, officers, and ratings. Special training for hospitality jobs on cruise ships is also available. The training facilities focus on providing skills and specialized training programs that aim to meet industrial and specific customer requirements.

Eva Rodriguez, HR marine director at BSM, said the company placed “emphasis on the selection, development and management of our seagoing employees which is key to the safe and efficient operations of the vessels of our clients.”

She added that the establishment of the training centre in Ghana is a “significant step towards enhancing its training offering to seafarers from the region and cultivating highly skilled professionals who deliver the highest levels of performance.

With the establishment of a local training facility, not only we are underlining our ongoing commitment to the region but also addressing the growing demand for skilled crew by diversifying our crew pool.”

BSM started training operations in Africa in 2012. At the time, there were less than 30 West African BSM seafarers. Now, there are 600 seafarers from the region working in the company.

BSM MTCs are certified to 2015 standards for plate number 1. The courses offered by the MTCs include DNV-approved simulator training and address operational, safety, and environmental training needs for both general and specialized vessels in an evolving maritime industry.

