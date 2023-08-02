







BTC Inc. the leading provider of Bitcoin-related news and events, is thrilled to announce that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) (“Marathon”), a leader in supporting and securing the Bitcoin ecosystem, has signed a continued sponsorship deal, solidifying its position as a main sponsor of The Bitcoin Conference for the next four years.

The agreement includes Marathon’s branding on the iconic news desk and a host of other prominent sponsorship opportunities. As part of the partnership, Marathon will hold the prominent title of Moon Sponsor each year, solidifying their support of our conference and continued active participant in the ecosystem.

Additionally, Marathon will serve as the Main Live Desk Sponsor in collaboration with Bitcoin Magazine, where a custom-made desk will bear the Marathon brand, symbolizing their integral role in this conference. Furthermore, Marathon will be the Main Sponsor of the English Live Stream, ensuring that the conference’s insightful discussions, groundbreaking announcements, and thought-provoking presentations have strong potential to reach a global audience. Their dedication to spreading knowledge and expanding the reach of Bitcoin aligns with the conference’s mission to connect, educate, and inspire the Bitcoin community.

“We are thrilled to have Marathon renew as a main sponsor and a staunch supporter of The Bitcoin Conference for the next four years,” said David Bailey, CEO of BTC Inc. “Sponsors play a crucial role in enabling us to create an exceptional event that brings together the brightest minds and industry leaders in the Bitcoin space. Marathon’s commitment to advancing the Bitcoin ecosystem aligns with our vision, and we are grateful for their continued support.”

“Each year, The Bitcoin Conference serves as a significant gathering point for the Bitcoin community,” said Fred Thiel, Marathon’s chairman and CEO. “The mix of industry professionals, policy makers, and individuals with varying expertise make it an excellent function that fosters education and collaboration. At Marathon, we believe in supporting Bitcoin and those who are working to grow the network and educate newcomers. We believe that BTC Inc. shares those values, and we are proud to support such an integral event for the Bitcoin industry.”

The Bitcoin Conference, known as the premier gathering of the Bitcoin community, will be held in Nashville, Tennessee from July 25-27, 2024 and will feature industry-leading speakers, groundbreaking research, and unparalleled networking opportunities. With Marathon’s sponsorship commitment, the conference is set to reach new heights and provide an even more immersive and valuable experience for attendees.

For more information about The Bitcoin Conference and sponsorship opportunities, please visit https://b.tc/conference/2024.