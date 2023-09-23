The crypto market is stirring with excitement after Glassnode founders made a bold prediction regarding Bitcoin’s future price trajectory. According to the founders of this top analytics firm, Bitcoin could soon potentially reach $30,000, which has sparked discussions and heightened enthusiasm. Additionally, other top altcoins making waves in the crypto landscape are Ripple ($XRP), Chainlink ($LINK), and InQubeta ($QUBE), which are poised for a monumental rise.

This article will delve into the bullish price prediction of Bitcoin. Further, it will explore the promising trajectory of $XRP, $LINK, and $QUBE, including why they are the best cryptos to invest in.

InQubeta ($QUBE): predicted strong surge in 2023

InQubeta and its native utility token, $QUBE, have generated significant interest in the crypto community. With its innovative ecosystem and novel concept, it aims to transform the most disruptive invention of this century: artificial intelligence (AI). By leveraging blockchain technology, it will become the first crowdfunding platform for AI startups via crypto and will democratize access to the AI market. This revolutionary move has seen it raise over $3.1 million in presales, making it poised for a monumental rise after its launch.

Within its mutually beneficial ecosystem and NFT marketplace, AI startups can raise funds by minting investment opportunities, which will be tokenized as NFTs. On the other hand, by fractionalizing these NFTs backed by real-world AI investment, investors will be able to hold stakes in promising AI ventures regardless of their income. Other appeals of the token, which will contribute to its rally, include its governance function and staking mechanism. Token holders will be able to stake their tokens in exchange for rewards while also exercising voting rights.

The ongoing $QUBE presale is currently at stage 4, priced at just $0.0133 per token. It has been tipped as a good investment thanks to its innovation and significant growth potential. According to forecasts, it will soar by 30x in the coming months.

Bitcoin ($BTC): bullish Glassnode forecast

Bitcoin is at the heart of the recent frenzy in the crypto market after the Glassnode founders’ bold forecast. This leading on-chain market intelligence’s prediction of Bitcoin reaching $30,000 has captured the attention of investors.

As an authority in the crypto scene, this prediction is likely backed by on-chain metrics and historical patterns. The crypto community will be a spectator to how this prediction unfolds in the coming weeks. Nevertheless, Bitcoin is still the best crypto to invest in.

XRP ($XRP): transforming the financial system

$XRP is the utility token of Ripple, a payment protocol. Its traction in the crypto market has seen it become one of the top 5 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. The waning influence of the SEC on its price and the growing adoption by payment services and financial institutions make $XRP poised for a significant surge.

Hence, $XRP is one of the tokens to look to for immense growth in the coming months. This is thanks to its solid fundamentals and increasing adoption.

Chainlink ($LINK): enabling interaction with real-world data

Chainlink ($LINK) is a blockchain abstraction layer. It enables universally connected smart contracts via an Oracle network. Through a decentralized Oracle network, Chainlink allows blockchains to securely interact with external data or off-chain information. Chainlink plays a critical role in enabling smart contracts to interact with real-world data.

Its growing adoption positions it for substantial growth. Moreover, Chainlink has exhibited resilience amid the turbulent broader market and has also shown strong bullish indicators. Consequently, it is one of the top crypto coins to hold for immense growth.

Conclusion

With Bitcoin stirring excitement within the crypto scene amid its $30,000 bullish forecast, altcoins sharing the spotlight are $XRP, Chainlink, and InQubeta. With these tokens poised for a substantial surge in the future, they represent investment opportunities not to be missed.

