Eagle-eyed BTS fans seem to be convinced that Kim Namjoon aka RM appeared in Harry Potter, but is that true?

BTS fans would be aware that Kim Namjoon aka RM is a big Harry Potter fan. Keeping this in mind, some eagle-eyed fans were certain that the rapper had made an appearance in Harry Potter as a background character. This wouldn’t come as a surprise as celebrities such as Derek Hough, Jesy Nelson, and others have made an appearance, but is there any truth to these rumors?

Video alleging RM is in Harry Potter explored

The rumors about RM being in Harry Potter started on social media as fans shared a clip from Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire. For a split second, we see a background character playing the violin.

Many thought that the actor looked a lot like RM before he made his debut in the K-pop industry. To add to this, given that the singer always spoke highly about the film, fans thought that there might be a connection.

It did not take long for the short clip to go viral as ARMY sought answers.

Is it really Kim Namjoon?

No, RM does not make an appearance in Harry Potter. As per reports, it is quite likely that the musician that fans spot in the background is Brett Yang.

In fact, RM has not made an appearance in any movies as of now. While we would love for the singer to make a cameo, it does not look like it is going to happen any time soon.

What has RM said about his military enlistment

Speculation around RM joining the army started after fans noticed that he had cut his hair. Previously, Jin and J-Hope also got a buzzcut before their enlistment.

However, RM was quick to shut these rumors when he appeared on Suga‘s tour. He said: “I’m getting a lot of calls related to my hairstyle. It doesn’t have anything to do with joining the army. Just know that I’m not enlisting anytime soon.”

The rapper noted that he was working on a new project with a new team and that was something ARMY could look forward to.