





Buccaneers quarterback John Wolford was stretchered off the field and taken to a hospital after taking a hard hit during Tampa Bay’s preseason clash against the Jets on Saturday.

According to Buccaneers reporter Scott Smith, Wolford sustained a neck injury but has movement in his extremities. The 27-year-old will be evaluated at a local hospital in New Jersey.

The incident occurred in the third quarter of Saturday’s preseason game. Wolford was sacked on the first play of Tampa Bay’s drive.

John Wolford was taken off on a stretcher after this hit. Incredibly scary situation. pic.twitter.com/DSGTc6BxIE — The Pewter Plank (@ThePewterPlank) August 20, 2023

Wolford was strapped to an immobilizing board while his teammates surrounded him before the medical staff carted him off the field. He could be seen giving a thumbs up before the cart exited the field.

The fourth-year veteran had completed all four of his pass attempts prior to sustaining the neck injury. He had 57 passing yards in the game, in what was his second preseason appearance. Wolford was replaced by Kyle Trask, who had started the game for the Bucs.







