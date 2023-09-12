Months after Bud Light went woke by teaming up with the transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney for a partnership, sales for the beer company are still down 30 percent, with one expert saying that drinkers are “just lost forever.”

Things Have ‘Gotten Worse’ For Bud Light

“The Bud Light situation has actually gotten worse,” Beer Business Daily publisher Harry Schuhmacher told Fox News. “You see Bud Light still just stubbornly down around 30% in volume compared to last year, which is where it’s been since May or June. That tells me that this is quasi-permanent, meaning those consumers are just lost forever.”

“Bud Light’s latest week trends — down 26.9% in dollars and down 30.3% in volume — are nearly identical to its four-week trends,” he continued, going on to say that Bud Light is likely to see similar year-over-year declines for the “foreseeable future,” or “at least until April and May of 2024 when they lap the controversy.”

‘Powerless To Fix It’

Schumacher then said that products loose valuable shelf and display space once consumers lose confidence in them.

“I think the industry thought it would have rebounded by now, but it hasn’t,” he explained. “It’s actually worse than just lost sales because now it’s getting to the point where it’s becoming systemic within the industry, and they’re losing the confidence of the retailers and that’s when it starts getting bad.”

“You see those end caps at the end of aisles at the grocery store? When you start losing those, it’s bad because you not only lose store visibility, but you also lose being able to load a lot of inventory into the store,” he added. “Displays are a big tool for the beer industry to move beer, and that could be concerning to A-B (Anheuser-Busch).”

Schumacher believes that the summer of 2024 will be a “big test” for the future of Bud Light, and that the brand needs to win drinkers back by then.

“They’re somewhat powerless to fix it, except to remain really active in their local communities, which they’ve done and which they’ve always done,” he said. “And really, that’s kind of the only saving grace for that brand is those local connections that the wholesalers have. But it’s been a rough summer for those guys, you know, shout out to them, and it’s probably going to be a rough winter. We’ve never seen anything like this in the beer industry.”

Mulvaney Partnership

This all started back in April, when Mulvaney revealed that Bud Light had sent her packs of Bud Light featuring the influencer’s face as a way to celebrate a full year of “girlhood.” Mulvaney went so far as to describe the beer cans as her “most prized possession” on Instagram with a post featuring the hashtag “#budlightpartner.”

This immediately backfired on Bud Light when conservatives launched a boycott of the beer brand that proved to be highly effective. Bud Light’s parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev reported that profits plummeted after the boycott, with U.S. revenue dropping 10.5% in the second quarter as earnings before taxes, interest and depreciation declined by 28.2%.

“Bud Light’s missteps felt like a betrayal to both its liberal and conservative customers, and that trust is going to take months, if not years, to rebuild,” Daniel Korschun, an associate professor of marketing at Drexel University’s LeBow College of Business, recently told The New York Times.

It’s safe to say that Bud Light has learned the hard way that “go woke, go broke” is very real indeed. Only time will tell if Bud Light will ever be able to recover from this.