Warren Buffett, Michael Burry, and others made striking changes to their portfolios last quarter.

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway invested in homebuilders, while Burry established short positions.

Firms linked to Dan Loeb, David Tepper, and Stanley Druckenmiller scooped up Nvidia stock.

Warren Buffett, Michael Burry, and other leading investors published eye-catching updates to their stock portfolios this week. Their holdings were revealed in Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway unexpectedly bet on three homebuilders, while Burry revealed short positions against the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in true “The Big Short” style. Billionaire investor Bill Ackman boosted his Alphabet holdings, and a bunch of top money managers including Dan Loeb, David Tepper, and Stanley Druckenmiller loaded up on Nvidia shares last quarter.

Here’s a roundup of 4 key trades from the second quarter: