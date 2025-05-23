In a country where vast steppes meet an increasingly digital future, Mongolia is quietly but decisively transforming its English language education landscape. At the heart of this transformation is the Center of Excellence for English (COEE), an ambitious collaborative initiative designed to equip Mongolia’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) English teachers, secondary school English teachers, university instructors, and public sector employees with the communication skills needed to thrive in an interconnected, globalized world.

This transformation builds on Mongolia’s proud legacy of resilience and reinvention. Since regaining full independence through the peaceful democratic revolution of 1990, Mongolia has embraced openness, modernization, and global cooperation. The transition from a Soviet-influenced centralized system to a market-based economy demanded forward-thinking policies. Today, English is recognized as the country’s second official language, a reflection of its strategic importance in international relations, economic development, and education.

“As Mongolia moves into a new era of innovation and international cooperation, English language education plays a crucial role in empowering our citizens with the skills they need to engage globally,” said J. Narantuya, senior expert in the Ministry of Education’s Integrated Policy and Planning Department. “This initiative is not just about learning a language, it’s about unlocking new possibilities for individuals and for Mongolia as a whole.”

As Mongolia modernizes, it increasingly turns to English as a tool to engage with the global community, improve its workforce, and open new opportunities for its people. The COEE – launched through a partnership between the U.S. Embassy in Mongolia, American Councils for International Education, the Mongolian Ministry of Education and Science, and the National University of Mongolia (NUM) – is more than just a language training program.

Baatar Enkhmaa, the country representative for Mongolia with American Councils, oversees the COEE at NUM. She explains that the COEE represents a strategic investment in Mongolia’s long-term human capital development. “We want English language education to be sustainable and rooted in local needs, not a one-time project,” said Baatar. “It’s about strengthening systems, building leadership, and empowering educators.”

By enhancing English instruction across multiple educational and professional levels, the initiative supports Mongolia’s goals for workforce modernization and global engagement while expanding opportunities for students, educators, and civil servants alike.

“Weekly workshops are incredibly beneficial for us English language teachers despite our tight schedules. As English teachers, we need to plan concrete steps to improve our professional skills,” said G. Dolgorjav, a TVET English teacher. “As TVET teachers, we often focus so much on technical instruction that we don’t always have access to targeted English teaching development. Overall, these trainings help us reflect on our classroom practices and inspire us to bring more confidence, creativity, and clarity to our English instruction.”

This enthusiasm is echoed throughout the teaching community, which views the Center as a much-needed hub for innovation, collaboration, and professional growth. The environment fosters not only skill development but also a shared sense of purpose among English educators nationwide.

“TVET teachers are happy that the Center of Excellence for English has established a comfortable new place to learn innovative methodologies for English classes,” said N. Otgonsuren. “It’s a platform for English language teachers to share their challenges and solutions to improve teaching.”

The COEE delivers specialized, sector-specific training. TVET English teachers are learning how to integrate career-focused English into programs in engineering, IT, and hospitality. Secondary school educators gain practical strategies and innovative methods to boost classroom engagement and long-term retention. “These tailored trainings help us build our students’ capacity for real-world success,” said B. Tumentsatsral, an English teacher at Bayanchandman TVET.

University instructors are also gaining tools for academic English and digital instruction, while public employees – many of whom interact with tourists, NGOs, and international investors – receive practical English training to enhance public service. “What’s exciting is that we’re reaching across all levels: TVET, secondary, tertiary, and public service,” said Baatar. “That’s how we build a national culture of English education that lasts.”

On June 12, Mongolia will mark a significant milestone with the COEE’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. More than just the official launch of the COEE’s activities, the event heralds a new era in professional development and educational transformation across the country. With attendance confirmed from the U.S. ambassador to Mongolia and invitations extended to Mongolia’s prime minister and other international dignitaries, the ceremony underscores the deep partnership and shared commitment to advancing English education nationwide. “The ribbon-cutting is a powerful symbol of national commitment,” said Baatar. “Having high-level attendance shows this is more than a center – it’s a national initiative. It validates our work and motivates us to meet the expectations.”

Extending English Education in Rural Mongolia

In a significant show of support, the Ministry of Education has committed to covering transportation costs for 99 TVET English teachers from across Mongolia to travel to Ulaanbaatar for an intensive training workshop at the COEE. Opportunities like this are extremely rare in Mongolia, especially for teachers in remote areas, and there is widespread excitement and urgency to participate.

“This is a rare and valuable opportunity for rural teachers,” said Ts. Tsendee, a rural TVET teacher. “We often feel isolated, so being able to come together, learn, and share experiences in Ulaanbaatar makes a huge difference.”

Starting next month, these 99 teachers will attend residential training designed to prepare them for year-round English professional development programming.

“We believe in sector-sensitive training,” said Baatar. “Each type of educator faces unique challenges and serves distinct learner populations. Our TVET workshops emphasize practical communication and workplace English, ensuring training is relevant and immediately applicable.”

Throughout the year, TVET teachers outside Ulaanbaatar will also have access to weekly virtual sessions, alongside live, face-to-face training via internet connectivity. This hybrid model ensures equitable access to professional development nationwide. “This hybrid training model is a game-changer for us in rural areas,” noted Ts. Dugermaa. “We can join trainings from home and stay connected throughout the year. It makes us feel included, supported, and empowered.”

Beyond bringing teachers together for an in-person training, the COEE is currently collaborating with Google to integrate digital training into the June workshop, focusing on Google Classroom and Google Meet. These tools will expand access to quality English education throughout Mongolia, enabling remote engagement and continuous learning. “We’re excited about partnering with COEE to bring Google tools to Mongolian teachers,” said E. Usukhbayar, a Google representative. “Google Classroom and Meet help teachers and students overcome physical distance and collaborate in real time.”

Mongolia’s harsh climate and vast, isolated landscapes have long challenged education, especially in rural areas. Winter temperatures can drop to -40 degrees Celsius, and distances between settlements are vast, making face-to-face training difficult. The new digital platforms will help overcome these barriers.

“These platforms can reach every teacher,” said B. Ulziitogtokh, a TVET English teacher. “Even when travel is impossible, we’ll still learn, connect, and grow online.”

A Long-Term Investment in Mongolia’s Future

As Mongolia deepens global ties and prepares the next generation for a rapidly evolving world, the COEE stands as a powerful example of international cooperation and national vision. By investing in educators and expanding high-quality English instruction, the COEE is not just transforming classrooms across the country; it’s building vital bridges between Mongolia and the world. Supported by government partners, academic institutions, and international allies, this initiative ensures Mongolian voices, ideas, and innovations resonate globally.

“I see COEE’s impact as a real shift in how English is taught and used,” said D. Taivanjargal, a TVET teacher. “It’s not just a training center; it’s a national movement toward a better future.” This momentum is echoed at the national level, where leaders see the COEE as key to Mongolia’s future global competitiveness. “English opens doors to scholarships, research collaboration, and global markets,” summarized Baatar. “COEE aligns with Mongolia’s ambitions to strengthen education, support public sector modernization, and participate actively in the international community. Through capacity building, COEE invests in Mongolia’s future.”

The COEE is more than a program. It’s a promise: to equip educators with the tools they need, reach the most remote classrooms, and amplify Mongolia’s voice on the global stage. Through collaboration and innovation, Mongolia proves geography is not a barrier but a landscape of opportunity. As the COEE grows, it lays the foundation for a generation of teachers and students who are not just prepared for the future; they are shaping it.