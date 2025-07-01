Since 1989, SpaceNews has been committed to delivering trusted, independent journalism that keeps the global space industry informed, connected and ahead of the curve. And just as the space business has evolved during that time, so has the business of journalism.

Today, we are launching digital subscriptions on SpaceNews.com .

The decision to broaden our subscription offerings will ensure a better, more sustainable SpaceNews – for and with the direct support of the space community.

As the industry grows, so does the need for high-quality, timely and dependable reporting that you can trust to make decisions. You know first-hand that SpaceNews has delivered that intelligence for 36 years, and your direct support will fuel our ability to be a better industry source as well as an expanding industry partner.

Your subscription helps SpaceNews:

Invest in journalism. Readers trust SpaceNews to distill complicated developments into clear, actionable reporting. That means exclusive coverage, like proposed cuts to imagery programs or a potential restructuring of NASA . Our reporters provide a deeper understanding of fast-moving issues, like what tariffs could mean to the space industry or how Starlink is forcing its rivals to rethink military communications . Often, we hear that readers depend on SpaceNews to decipher the budget deliberations that drive much of the industry.

Readers trust SpaceNews to distill complicated developments into clear, actionable reporting. That means exclusive coverage, like or . Our reporters provide a deeper understanding of fast-moving issues, like or . Often, we hear that readers depend on SpaceNews to decipher that drive much of the industry. Expand our coverage. I hope you’ve signed up for our new China Report newsletter and first Mission Brief email series about the Golden Dome initiative. (Look out for a Europe Report to launch in the coming months.) And in addition to bolstering reporting on our core verticals – civil, commercial, launch, military and the start-up community – we are publishing more commentary from experts and leaders on the challenges the industry faces and the solutions that will shape the future in space.

I hope you’ve signed up for our new China Report newsletter and first Mission Brief email series about the Golden Dome initiative. (Look out for a Europe Report to launch in the coming months.) And in addition to bolstering reporting on our core verticals – civil, commercial, launch, military and the start-up community – we are publishing more commentary from experts and leaders on the challenges the industry faces and the solutions that will shape the future in space. Develop new products. Our weekly SpaceMinds podcast and monthly webinar series feature provocative conversations on the latest headlines, important trends and greatest opportunities – you can sign up for our weekly Video & Audio newsletter for all the latest episodes and events. And this month, we’ll publish our first SpaceNews Intelligence report, a new analysis product that will deliver even more insights and value.

We are offering a range of subscription options for access to content on SpaceNews.com and our monthly magazine, including a special launch rate across all plans. We also have discounts for students and educators, and you can even set up access for your entire team. (If you are an existing SpaceNews magazine subscriber, you will receive a separate email today with details on how to access SpaceNews.com.)

We’re building the future of space news — we hope you will continue to support SpaceNews in that mission.

Mike Gruss

Chief Content and Strategy Officer

Related